Türkiye’s first locally produced aviation engine, the TEI-PD170, will power domestic unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), lessening foreign dependence on engines.

The engine was developed by the Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TAI) subsidiary, TAI Engine Industries (TEI), and made available to manufacturers.

The development of the engine marks a milestone in the 2012 UAV Engine Development of Türkiye’s Defence Industry Agency.

The project aimed to develop the country’s first turbodiesel aviation engine for medium-altitude long-endurance UAVs. After intensive engineering, manufacturing and testing efforts, the first ignition of the TEI-PD170 was performed in January 2017, and after various ground tests, the first manufactured model of the engine was delivered to TAI in November 2017.

The engine completed its first flight onboard the TAI Anka platform in December 2018 at 110 Celsius and under harsh weather conditions, as well as on the TAI Aksungur in October 2021.

Turkish defence firm Baykar also chose the TEI-PD170 for its TB3 platform and started flights in 2023.

Türkiye’s first locally produced aviation engine recorded 45 hours onboard the TAI Aksungur, reaching 11,067 meters -- the longest flight time and the highest altitude reached with a domestically made engine.

Baykar’s TB3 platform made history as the first UCAV to take off and land from a short runway ship and flew for 823 hours so far with the TEI-PD170 engine. The runtime of the engine aboar d the domestic UCAVs reached 2,000 hours.

The TEI-PD160 boasts a high power-to-weight ratio and superior high-altitude capability compared to foreign competitors with its two-stage turbocharging system.

The engine has a back-up control system and a specifically-made control software, made in accordance with civil aviation standards.

The TEI-PD160 can produce 170 horsepower and reach an altitude of 20,000 feet and a ceiling altitude of 45,000 feet without losing power.

Türkiye’s first indigenous aviation engine powers three different platforms and has already garnered international attention, as the first export of the engine was made in early 2024 and negotiations with different continues are ongoing.