New Zealand's indigenous Maori people have expressed their opposition to a parliamentary bill that could alter their fate.

The longstanding conflict between the Maori, who had controlled their lands for centuries, and Western settlers began when British naval officer James Cook arrived in October 1769 during his first voyage to the Pacific Ocean.

Disputes fueled by European settlers’ disregard for indigenous customs triggered debates that have persisted for 250 years.

Following a Maori rebellion, around 500 Maori leaders entered negotiations with representatives of the British Crown, culminating in the Treaty of Waitangi, signed on Feb. 6, 1840. The treaty has since remained a contentious issue.

Sovereignty issues

The treaty, which addresses sovereignty, governance and relations with the British Crown, exists in two versions -- one in English and one in Maori.

But disparities between the texts caused by the lack of precise translation continue to fuel disputes over its implementation.

David Small, a professor at the University of Canterbury, told Anadolu that fundamental differences exist between the versions, particularly in sovereignty clauses.

The English version asserts that the Maori ceded absolute sovereignty to the British monarchy, while the Maori version guarantees the protection of Tino Rangatiratanga – a Maori phrase that translates to “absolute sovereignty,” he said.

Related Queen Nga Wai: New Zealand’s Maori anoint new leader

Bill on amendment of Treaty of Waitangi

A bill to amend the Treaty of Waitangi introduced by the ACT New Zealand party, a junior partner in the ruling centre-right coalition government, passed its first reading earlier this month and was referred to the Justice Committee, according to Associate Justice Minister David Seymour.

ACT New Zealand seeks to amend and reinterpret the Treaty of Waitangi.

The Maori people oppose such amendments, evidenced by nine days of protests involving around 40,000 participants.

Maori members of parliament also performed a haka -- a traditional ceremonial group dance -- last Thursday to disrupt the vote on the contentious bill.

Professor Margaret Mutu of Auckland University, herself of Maori origin, told Anadolu that similar protests have occurred before, such as in 1975.

“Because of that, the government of New Zealand was very embarrassed that their racism was being portrayed across the whole world, and so they set up a Waitangi Tribunal,” Mutu said.

She noted that the bill’s principles are “the worst” among laws that have deprived Maori of numerous rights, including health care.

"You will only be recognised as Maori if the white parliament has provided legislation that you can be.

“In other words, we are stripped of our right to be Maori," she added.

Related What you need to know about protests in New Zealand for Maori rights?

Mutu warned that if passed, the bill would abolish the Treaty of Waitangi as it stands, replacing it with a white supremacist regime.

"We are, at the end of the day, those who are sovereign in this country, and we are actually responsible for the well-being of the country.

“So when things go wrong like they have at the moment, it is our responsibility to fix it, and that’s what we’re doing,” she said.

Seymour claims the bill promotes equality, but Mutu argued that the current treaty emphasises that “this is a Maori country,” inviting others to live in peace alongside the Maori.

"So it's not about being equal. It's about the white person being on top of us, oppressing us, and Maori staying where we are, being oppressed.

“That is David Seymour's equality. It's got nothing to do with equity,” she added.

Maori still optimistic

"I can actually see a bright future for the Maori world, but it’s got nothing to do with the Luxon government. It’s the fact that our Maori people will set up our own institutions where we can come together and make our own decisions," Mutu said.

Young Maori “will not tolerate white supremacy or anything that tells them that they can't be successful, that they can't be healthy, wealthy and prosperous," she said.

Small noted that the growing number of Maori members in parliament has increased awareness of the challenges Maori face.