Sunday, November 24, 2024

1808 GMT — Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has said his country is preparing measures to show a “proper response” to the recent Israeli attack, Tasnim news agency has reported.

“Relevant officials at Iranian military and government are preparing measures to show proper response to recent Israeli aggression against Iran,” Larijani said.

“That (restoring deterrence) is a key issue. Relevant authorities are pursuing the issue carefully to ensure that Iran’s (future) response to Israel fulfils these specifications,” he added.

On Oct. 26, Israeli jets launched strikes on Iran, weeks after Tehran fired ballistic missiles at Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

1925 GMT — Israel launches wave of strikes on south Beirut: Lebanon state media

Lebanon's state media has reported a slew of Israeli air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, after the Israeli military posted evacuation calls online.

Journalists in the city and its outskirts heard loud explosions, with car alarms going off throughout one Beirut street.

"A series of violent strikes are targeting Haret Hreik, Bir al Abed and Ghobeiry in the southern suburbs of Beirut," the official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

1854 GMT — Israel claims 250 projectiles launched from Lebanon on Sunday

The Israeli military has said Hezbollah launched 250 projectiles into Israeli territory from Lebanon throughout the day, with air raid sirens sounding in the country's north and centre.

"There were 250 launches from Lebanon today," the military said in a statement.

It said the highest number of projectiles, 350, was recorded on September 24, 2024, a few days before Israel launched a ground invasion of southern Lebanon, and the day after Israel escalated air strikes in the area.

1752 GMT — Hamas military wing says Israeli soldiers killed in Rafah

Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has announced that it clashed with Israeli soldiers, many of whom were killed or injured, in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza.

Fighters "engaged" with an infantry force of 10 Israeli soldiers from point-blank range in the Al Janina neighbourhood, the military wing said in a statement.

In a separate statement, it said fighters "targeted a military vehicle with a Yassin 105 missile north of Awad Tower in Rafah."

1651 GMT — France to apply international law regarding ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has said France would implement international law in relation to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"France is committed to international justice and its independence," Barrot said in an interview for France 3 TV channel.

"Each time Israel violates international law, blocking access to aid, bombing civilians, forcibly displacing them, establishing colonies in the West Bank."

He added they "strongly" condemn these actions.

1642 GMT — Hezbollah says destroyed six Israeli tanks in Lebanon's south

The Iran-backed Hezbollah group has said it destroyed six Israeli Merkava tanks in Lebanon's south, five of them in the strategic coastal area of Bayada.

Hezbollah fighters "destroyed" five Israeli tanks "on the eastern outskirts of the town of Bayada" including one that had "attempted to advance to withdraw one of the destroyed tanks", also knocking out a sixth Merkava tank in the Deir Mimas area close to the border, the group said in separate statements.

1626 GMT — Israeli forces issue new evacuation warnings in Beirut's southern suburb

The Israeli army has ordered the evacuation of residents from buildings in Hadath and Burj al Barajneh areas in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned residents: “You must evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them immediately and move at least 500 metres away.”

“To all residents in the southern suburb area, specifically in the buildings marked on the attached maps and nearby buildings in the Hadath and Burj al Barajneh areas,” Adraee added.

1559 GMT — Death toll in Lebanon from Israeli attacks rises to 3,754

Israeli attacks killed at least 84 more people in Lebanon on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 3,754 and the number of wounded to 15,626 since October 2023, the Lebanese Health Ministry has reported.

1550 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strike in central Beirut rises to 29

Lebanon's health ministry has said that the Israeli strike on central Beirut's Basta district a day earlier has killed at least 29 people, updating an earlier toll.

"The Israeli enemy strike on Basta al Fawqa in Beirut killed, in an updated but still not final toll, 29 people and wounded 67 others," the ministry said in a statement.

"Rubble is still being removed" from the strike site, it added.

1430 GMT — Two Israeli strikes hit south Beirut: Lebanon state media

Lebanese state media has reported two Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, about an hour after the Israeli army posted evacuation orders online for parts of the area.

"Israeli warplanes launched two violent strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs in the Kafaat area," the official National News Agency said.

1325 GMT — Hezbollah fires 160 projectiles from Lebanon into Israel: army

Israeli forces have claimed around 160 projectiles had been fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon into northern and central Israel, some of which were intercepted.

"As of 15:00 (1300 GMT), approximately 160 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today," the army claimed.

Medical agencies reported that several people had been injured, including a man in a "moderate to serious" condition.

1253 GMT — Lebanon accuses Israel of aborting ceasefire efforts after attack on army post

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has accused Israel of rejecting all efforts to reach a ceasefire with Lebanon, following an Israeli attack that killed one soldier and injured 18 others in southern Lebanon.

The army said that the military casualties occurred after Israeli warplanes struck an army post in the town of Al Amiriya.

The Israeli attack “represents a direct bloody message rejecting all ongoing efforts and contacts to reach a ceasefire, strengthen the army's presence in the south, and implement UN Resolution 1701,” Mikati said in a statement.

"This direct aggression is added to a series of repeated attacks on the army and Lebanese civilians,” he added.

1148 GMT — Israel kills 35 more people in Gaza as death toll tops 44,200

At least 35 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,211, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 104,567 others were wounded in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 35 people and injured 94 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

1139 GMT — Twokilled, 20 injured as Israeli jets hit home in Lebanon’s Bekaa

At least two people have been killed and 20 others wounded in a new Israeli air strike in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, local media has said.

The attack targeted a residential building in the town of Mashghara in western Bekaa, the state news agency NNA reported.

1101 GMT — Top EU diplomat urges 'immediate ceasefire' in Israel's war on Lebanon

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borell called for an "immediate ceasefire" in Israel's war on Lebanon, while on a visit to the Lebanese capital for talks.

"We see only one possible way ahead: an immediate ceasefire and the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701," Borell said after meeting Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri, who has led mediation efforts on behalf of his allies in Hezbollah.

1038 GMT —'Extremely critical' to end wars in Lebanon and Gaza — UN envoy

It is "extremely critical" to end Israel's ongoing wars in Lebanon and Gaza, and to avoid Syria being pulled into a regional war, the United Nations' special envoy for Syria said.

"We need now to make sure that we have immediately a ceasefire in Gaza, that we have a ceasefire in Lebanon, and that we avoid Syria being dragged even further into the conflict," said Geir Otto Pedersen ahead of a meeting with the Syrian foreign minister in Damascus.

1028 GMT — Lebanese army says soldier killed in Israeli strike

The Lebanese army said an Israeli strike on a post in southern Lebanon killed a soldier and wounded 18 others.

"One soldier was martyred, and 18 others were injured, including some with severe wounds, as a result of an Israeli attack targeting a Lebanese army centre in Amriyeh," the army said in a statement.

0930 GMT — Israeli injured in rocket barrage from Lebanon

An Israeli was injured in a new rocket barrage from Lebanon as escalation continues to rise between Israel and Hezbollah, Israeli media said.

A military statement said that 30 rockets were fired from Lebanese territory into the Galilee region in northern Israel, triggering air-raid sirens in the area.

The army said some of the rockets were intercepted while others impacted open areas.

0845 GMT — Two children among six people killed in Israeli air strikes in central Gaza

At least six Palestinians, including two children, were killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in central Gaza, a medical source said.

Fighter jets hit a house in the Bureij refugee camp, leaving four people dead, the source said.

Two children also lost their lives while several people were injured in another strike targeting a tent in the Maghazi refugee camp, the source added.

0834 GMT — Israel issues evacuation orders for five more Lebanese villages

The Israeli army issued new evacuation orders for civilians in five villages in southern Lebanon on Sunday ahead of air strikes.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee ordered residents of Zawtar El Charqiyeh, Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, Arnoun, Yohmor and El-Ksiba to leave immediately and move north of the Awali River.

The spokesman claimed that the army will "act forcefully" against what it called Hezbollah sites in the targeted villages.

0628 GMT — Three Jordanian officers injured in shooting near Israeli embassy

At least three Jordanian officers were injured early on Sunday, when a gunman opened fire near the Israeli embassy in the capital Amman.

Jordan's news agency Petra reported that the suspect targeted a police patrol in the Rabiah neighbourhood before attempting to flee.

Security forces returned fire, killing the suspect, the agency added.

0225 GMT — Man killed after gunfire near Israel embassy in Amman: state news

A man was shot dead and three members of the security services wounded after gunfire at dawn in the neighbourhood in Jordan's capital Amman where the Israeli embassy is located, the official Petra news agency reported.

"The Public Security Directorate announced that it dealt with an incident of gunfire at a patrol operating in the Rabieh area in the capital, Amman, at dawn on Sunday," the agency said, adding the incident "resulted in the killing of the perpetrator".

2208 GMT — Israeli drones kill two paramedics, wound four in southern Lebanon

Israeli drones chased paramedics in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, killing two and wounding four others.

"An Israeli drone targeted a rescue team as they were heading to the town of Ain Baal in the Tyre district to carry out their emergency work," according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

"When a second rescue team rushed to assist the injured from the first team, it too was targeted by an Israeli drone, resulting in two martyrs and four injuries from both teams."

2139 GMT — Israeli air strike kills 20 in central Beirut

The death toll in an Israeli air strike in central Beirut rose to 20, while 66 others were wounded, the Health Ministry said.

The official Lebanese National News Agency said the strike destroyed an eight-story residential building on Al-Mamoun Street in the Basta district.

Rescue teams and emergency responders were working to recover bodies from the rubble and assist survivors. Several of the wounded were rushed to hospitals, where some remain in critical condition.

2122 GMT — Israel forces hundreds to flee Gaza City's Shujaiya in the dark

Hundreds of Palestinians were forcibly displaced from Gaza City's Shujaiya neighbourhood, following new evacuation orders and threats of bombardment by the Israeli military army, according to Wafa news agency.

Dozens of families fled the area on foot, leaving behind their homes and carrying only a few belongings and blankets on their backs, Wafa said citing local sources.

The displaced residents headed toward southern and central Gaza City in search of safety.

2009 GMT — Death toll from Israeli attacks soars to 3,670 in Lebanon

At least 25 more people were killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon over the past day, bringing the overall death toll since October last year to 3,670, the Lebanese Health Ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry added that 58 others were wounded, bringing the total number of wounded to 15,413 since October 2023.

