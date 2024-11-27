Wednesday, November 27, 2024

1749 GMT — An Egyptian security delegation to travel to Israel on Thursday in effort to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal, two Egyptian security sources have said.

1902 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah to continue resistance after ceasefire deal

Lebanon's Hezbollah has said that it would continue resistance and stand alongside Palestinian fighters, a day after a ceasefire between the group and Israel was announced.

It was the first statement by Hezbollah's operations centre since the deal was announced.

1832 GMT — UK's Lammy says he will still talk to Netanyahu after ICC arrest warrant

British Foreign Minister David Lammy has said he would continue to talk and meet with Benjamin Netanyahu after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against the Israeli prime minister for his war crimes in Palestine's Gaza.

Lammy told parliament's foreign affairs select committee he would comply with the ICC's request to arrest Netanyahu if he entered Britain, insisting he had no choice to ignore the order.

But Lammy said he would continue to talk to Netanyahu and other senior Israeli government officials about issues such as seeking a ceasefire in Gaza and the importance of getting aid into the besieged Palestinian territory.

1823 GMT — Lebanese army urges returnees in south to keep distance from Israeli forces

The Lebanese Army has urged residents returning to border towns in the south to avoid approaching areas where Israeli forces are present after a ceasefire deal was reached.

The army command said in a statement that it urged citizens, “particularly in the districts of Tyre, Bint Jbeil, and Marjayoun, to comply with the directives of military units and avoid approaching areas where enemy Israeli forces are located."

It added that the warning was made "to ensure their safety, especially as they may be at risk of being fired upon by hostile forces."

1750 GMT — UN chief sees Lebanon ceasefire as first ray of hope in Mideast conflict

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon was "the first ray of hope" in the regional conflict after months of escalation.

"It is essential that those who signed the ceasefire commitment respect it in full," he said in a short televised statement during a visit to his native Lisbon, adding that the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon was ready to monitor the ceasefire.

He also reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

1716 GMT — ICC warrants for Netanyahu 'rare chance at justice': HRW official

The associate EU advocacy director at Human Rights Watch has called the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant a “rare chance at justice.”

"This is a rare chance at justice for horrendous crimes in the region – crimes that have thrived on decades of impunity," Claudio Francavilla said.

He expressed concern that EU countries have not responded with a unified voice to the court's decision, adding: "The Court’s decision is legal, not political. What’s political is the attacks the Court has received for simply doing its job."

1639 GMT — UN peacekeeping mission welcomes ceasefire between Lebanon, Israel

The UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) has welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel that went into force early on Wednesday.

"We will cooperate with all relevant partners to make the cessation of hostilities work," UNIFIL said in a statement. "We will continue performing our mandated tasks, and we have already begun adjusting our operations to the new situation."

1633 GMT — Israel appeals against ICC warrant for Netanyahu: PM office

Israel has told the International Criminal Court that it will appeal against arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister on war crimes charges.

Israel also asked the court to suspend the warrants for Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant pending the outcome of the appeal, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

1616 GMT — Biden administration planning $680M arms sale to Israel: source

The Biden administration is pushing ahead with a $680 million arms sales package to Israel, a US official familiar with the plan has said, even as a US-brokered ceasefire in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah has come into effect.

The package, which was first reported by the Financial Times, includes thousands of joint direct attack munition kits (JDAM) and hundreds of small-diameter bombs, according to the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

1554 GMT — Israel detains four people after approaching its forces in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army has said that it detained four people for allegedly approaching its forces in southern Lebanon.

A military statement said the four were questioned on the field, saying they had not yet been transferred to Israel.

1542 GMT — Pregnant woman among three Palestinians in Gaza killed in Israeli air strikes

Three people, including a pregnant woman, have been killed and eight others wounded in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza, medics have said.

A third-month pregnant woman lost her life and five other people were injured in an Israeli strike in the Tel Al Zaatar area in the northern city of Beit Lahia, al-Awda Hospital said in a statement.

Two more people were killed and three others wounded in a drone strike in the southern city of Khan Younis, a medical source said.

1457 GMT — Israeli army spokesperson announces curfew for south Lebanon residents moving south of Litani river

The Israeli army's Arabic language spokesperson has ordered southern Lebanon residents not to move south of the Litani River between 1700 local time (1500 GMT) and 0700 am (0500 GMT), noting that Israeli forces were still present in the area.

1428 GMT — Russia favours any deal to end bloodshed in Lebanon

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that it looks positively on any agreement that would put an end to the violence in Lebanon, adding that Moscow hoped for a solution that would ensure equal security for all involved parties.

1358 GMT — 'Gaza-Istanbul Declaration' condemns Israeli actions, calls for global action

The Union of NGOs of the Islamic World (UNIW) and the Foundation for Volunteer Organizations of Türkiye (TGTV) jointly have issued the "Gaza-Istanbul Declaration" after the conclusion of the 4th International NGO Fair in Istanbul.

They condemned the ongoing Israeli onslaught on Palestine's Gaza and emphasising the need to halt all military trade with Tel Aviv.

The joint declaration condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza, which began in October 2023, describing it as genocide that violates international law and moral standards.

1354 GMT — Israeli forces open fire on journalists in southern Lebanon

Israeli forces open fire on journalists in town of Khiam, southern Lebanon, injuring them, Lebanese news agency has reported.

1331 GMT — Qatar hopes Lebanon ceasefire is 'model' for Gaza truce

Qatar has said it hoped Israel and Hezbollah's ceasefire would lead to a truce in Gaza, as fellow Gulf powers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also welcomed the deal.

Qatar, a key mediator between Israel and Hamas, said the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire could serve as a "model" for Gaza after months of fruitless negotiations to end the devastating war.

"The State of Qatar welcomes the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and hopes it will serve as a model for a similar agreement to end the ongoing war in Gaza," Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Qatar believes this agreement will pave the way for a broader consensus that ensures lasting peace and stability in the region," the ministry said.

1305 GMT — Hezbollah MP says group cooperating with army on south Lebanon

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah has said his group was cooperating over the army's deployment in south Lebanon, denying members had visible bases there and saying nobody could force residents to leave their villages.

There is "full cooperation" with the Lebanese state over strengthening the army's deployment in south Lebanon, Fadlallah said, adding that the group has "no visible weapons or bases" there and that "nobody can make residents leave their villages".

1218 GMT — US to start push for Gaza ceasefire on Wednesday, White House adviser says

National security adviser Jake Sullivan has said the United States would start its renewed push for a Gaza ceasefire, a day after US President Joe Biden announced a separate ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

"President Biden intends to begin that work today by having his envoys engage with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt and other actors in the region," Sullivan told MSNBC in an interview.

1140 GMT — Hezbollah lawmaker: if Israel attacks, Hezbollah has right to defend itself

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah has said that the Lebanese group would retain the right to defend itself if Israel attacked.

He was responding to a question from a reporter at Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed about his reaction to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements on Tuesday that Israel retained military freedom of action and would strike the group if it violated a ceasefire deal that came into force on Wednesday morning.

1112 GMT — Israel kills 44,282 Palestinians in Gaza as it continues bombing

At least 44,282 Palestinians have been killed and 104,880 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

"Israeli forces killed 33 people and injured 134 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1051 GMT — Netanyahu covered by ICC 'immunity' provisions: France

Provisions for immunity from prosecution at the International Criminal Court apply to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the French Foreign Ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to international justice after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu but also said that the Israeli leader was covered by immunity rules that apply to states which are not party to the ICC. Israeli is not an ICC member.

1034 GMT — Lebanon PM says will reinforce army presence in south after truce

Lebanon's prime minister has said the army will reinforce its presence in the south, urging Israel to withdraw and respect the terms of the ceasefire reached with Hezbollah.

"I demand that the Israeli enemy abide by the ceasefire deal and withdraw" from Lebanese territory, Najib Mikati said, adding "I hope this will be a new page for Lebanon, I hope the coming days will lead to the election of a president".

1026 GMT — Lebanon ceasefire step to ending Gaza war: Jordan

Jordan has welcomed a ceasefire that entered into force between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, calling it a critical step towards ending the conflict between Israel and war in Gaza.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the ceasefire was "an important step that must be followed by an international effort to end the aggression against Gaza and Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank".

The ministry's spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, reaffirmed "the kingdom's support for its brotherly Lebanon, its security, stability, sovereignty and the protection of its citizens".

0959 GMT — Another journalist killed in Israeli attack in Gaza, death toll rises to 190

Another Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza, taking the overall death toll since last year to 190, local authorities have said.

The government media office in Gaza identified the victim as Alaa Barhoum, an editor in several media outlets. It did not provide any details about the circumstances of his death.

0945 GMT — Türkiye ready to contribute to stop massacre in Gaza, establish truce: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his country's readiness to contribute in every way to stop the ongoing massacre in Gaza, and establish a lasting ceasefire.

In his address at Türkiye's AK Party's parliamentary group meeting, Erdogan also welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that came into effect this morning.

"We expect all parties, especially Israel, to fully fulfil their responsibilities in maintaining calm on the ground," he said.

0942 GMT — Lebanon maintains border crossing with Syria after ceasefire

Lebanon has began to maintain Al-Masnaa border crossing with Syria, shortly after a ceasefire deal with Israel came into force.

Public Works Minister Ali Hamieh said on his X account that his ministry started maintenance at the crossing and highway connecting Lebanon and Syria to reopen it.

The border crossing area in eastern Lebanon came under Israeli attacks last month, rendering it inoperative.

Lebanon and Syria are connected by six official border crossings: Jdeidet Yabous, Dabousiyah, Jusiyah, Talkalakh, Matribah, and Arida.

0935 GMT — Israeli army fires on cars in southern Lebanon after truce

Israeli forces opened fire on cars approaching a prohibited area in southern Lebanon, shortly after a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah came into force, the army has said.

A military statement said its forces fired warning shots on vehicles in an area prohibited for movement to prevent it from advancing, without specifying where the incident took place.

"The Israeli Air Force remains ready to act across Lebanese territory,” the statement said.

0628 GMT — Hamas ready for talks on truce deal and prisoner exchange: official

Hamas is ready to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, a senior official in the Palestinian resistance group said, hailing the ceasefire that took hold in Lebanon.

"We have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners," the official told AFP, however accusing Israel of obstructing an agreement.

0551 GMT — Lebanon army: 'Taking measures' to redeploy south as truce takes effect

Lebanon's army has said it was "taking the necessary measures" to deploy forces south hours into an Israel-Hezbollah truce, warning people displaced from frontline areas not to return before Israeli troops withdrew. "With the ceasefire coming into effect, the army is taking the necessary measures to complete its deployment in the south," the army said in a statement.

"The army command calls on citizens to wait before returning to frontline villages and towns that Israeli enemy forces have penetrated, awaiting their withdrawal."

0510 GMT — Syria says 6 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon border crossings

Syria's defence ministry has said six people were killed in Israeli strikes on border crossings with Lebanon just after midnight on Wednesday, hours before a Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire took effect.

"The Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of Lebanese territory, targeting border crossings between Syria and Lebanon," the ministry said in a statement.

"The aggression killed six people, including two soldiers while the rest were civilians, and injured 12 others including children, women and Syrian Arab Red Crescent workers."

0409 GMT — Iran welcomes end of Israel 'aggression' in Lebanon: foreign ministry

Iran welcomed the end of Israel's "aggression" in Lebanon, after a ceasefire deal came into force.

"Welcoming the news" of the end of Israel's "aggression against Lebanon", foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement, stressing Iran's "firm support for the Lebanese government, nation and resistance".

0305 GMT — World leaders react to Lebanon war ceasefire

World leaders have welcomed a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, which came into force on Wednesday morning (0200 GMT).

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will protect Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and create the conditions for a "lasting calm", US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of the truce coming into force.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the ceasefire was a "fundamental step" towards restoring stability in the region.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised a "long overdue" ceasefire that would "provide some measure of relief to the civilian populations" of both Israel and Lebanon. and the EU chief Ursula von der Leyen hailed the "very encouraging news" of the ceasefire, saying it would increase Lebanon's "internal security and stability".

A top UN official also welcomed the ceasefire agreement, but warned that "considerable work lies ahead " to implement the deal.

0240 GMT — Israel army warns Lebanese not to approach its positions after ceasefire

The Israeli army warned residents of south Lebanon not to approach the army positions after the ceasefire took hold.

"With the entry into force of the ceasefire agreement and based on its provisions... you are prohibited from heading towards the villages that the IDF has ordered to be evacuated or towards IDF forces in the area," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.

0200 GMT — Lebanon remains quiet as truce with Israel takes into force

A ceasefire in Israel's war on Lebanon came into effect after US President Joe Biden said both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the United States and France.

Bursts of gunfire could be heard across Beirut after the ceasefire took effect. It was not immediately clear if the shooting was celebratory, as gunfire had also been used to alert residents who may have missed illegal evacuation warnings issued by Israel's military.

Streams of cars began heading to southern Lebanon, which borders Israel, after the ceasefire early on Wednesday, according to Reuters witnesses.

Hezbollah has not formally commented on the ceasefire but senior official Hassan Fadlallah told Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV that while it supported the extension of the Lebanese state's authority, the group would emerge from the war stronger.

Iran welcomed end of Israeli "aggression" in Lebanon, its Foreign Ministry said.

0130 GMT — Canadian health care workers accuse Trudeau government of 'complicity' in Gaza genocide

A group of Canadian health care workers accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government of being complicit in Israel’s genocide in Gaza due to its inaction.

"One year ago, we demanded the Government of Canada publicly demand for a ceasefire, that the Canadian government publicly condemn Israel for targeting hospitals and targeting health care workers, and that the Government of Canada publicly condemn Israel for widespread violations of international humanitarian law, including the crime of genocide," Ben Thomson, a public health, nephrology and general internal medicine doctor, said at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Thomson, who was most recently in Gaza during September 2023 and March 2024, said their demands were ignored by the Trudeau government and a follow-up meeting regarding their demands was declined.

"We found the Canadian government's complicity, failure to hold Israel to account has resulted in tens of thousands of dead Palestinian women and children," he said, adding that more than 18,000 children have been killed by Israel.

2222 GMT — US to lead new 'push' for Gaza ceasefire with Türkiye, others

USPresident Joe Biden has said the United States would lead a fresh effort to secure a truce in Gaza, as he welcomed a ceasefire to end hostilities between Israel and Lebanon.

"Now Hamas has a choice to make. Their only way out is to release the hostages, including American citizens, which they hold, and, in the process, bring an end to the fighting, which would make possible a surge of humanitarian relief," Biden said on Tuesday.

"Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. With the hostages released and the end of the war without Hamas in power, that becomes possible."

2310 GMT — Israel targets Beirut port vicinity

Israel has conducted intense air strikes near Beirut International Airport, according to Anadolu Agency, which reported thick smoke rising from the area.

2300 GMT — Hezbollah launches drones at Tel Aviv military targets

Lebanon's Hezbollah has said it launched drones at "sensitive military targets" in Tel Aviv, after deadly Israeli strikes in Beirut and as news of a ceasefire deal was announced.

"In response to the targeting of the capital Beirut and the massacres committed by the Israeli enemy against civilians," Hezbollah launched "drones at a group of sensitive military targets in the city of Tel Aviv and its suburbs", the group said in a statement.

2200 GMT — Macron seeks Gaza truce

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that a ceasefire deal agreed between Israel and Lebanon should "open the path" for an ending of the war in Gaza.

"This agreement should open the path for a ceasefire too long awaited with regards to the incomparable suffering of the population in Gaza," Macron said in a video message on Tuesday.

He added that it "shows that only political courage can provide everyone in the Middle East long-term peace and stability".

2100 GMT — Lebanese soldier wounded by Israel

A Lebanese soldier was wounded in an Israeli air strike that targeted a military post in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Army.

The army confirmed that "the Israeli enemy targeted an army post in Ebel El Saqi, Marjayoun, injuring a soldier."

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said it instructed the country's permanent mission to the UN in New York to lodge a formal complaint with the Security Council.

2020 GMT — Israel kills women, children in Gaza

At least seven Palestinians, including several women and children, have been killed, and others wounded in an Israeli air strike that targeted a house in the al-Zaytoun neighbourhood in southern Gaza City.

A medical source told Anadolu that seven bodies were taken to hospitals after the latest attack.

The strike destroyed a house belonging to the Abu Diya family, causing extensive damage to nearby homes, witnesses reported.

They confirmed that several residents of the targeted home were killed, while others sustained varying degrees of wounds, though the exact number of casualties remains unclear.

For our live updates from Tuesday, November 26, 2024, click here.