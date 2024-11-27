Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun has been placed under investigation for corruption, a report said Wednesday, the latest official to fall in a sweeping crackdown on graft in the country's military.

Citing current and former US officials familiar with the situation, British newspaper the Financial Times said the investigation into Dong was part of that broader probe into military corruption.

Neither Beijing's foreign ministry nor its embassy in Washington replied to request for confirmation on Wednesday morning.

If confirmed, Dong would be the third Chinese defence minister in a row to fall under investigation for corruption.

A former navy commander, he was appointed defence minister in December following the surprise removal of predecessor Li Shangfu just seven months into the job.

Li was later expelled from the ruling Communist Party for offences including suspected bribery, state media said. He has not been seen in public since.

His predecessor, Wei Fenghe, was also kicked out of the party and passed on to prosecutors over alleged corruption.

Deepening crackdown

Beijing has deepened a crackdown on alleged graft in the armed forces over the past year, with President Xi Jinping this month ordering the military to stamp out corruption and strengthen its "war-preparedness".

The intensity of the anti-graft drive in the army has been partially driven by fears that it may affect China's ability to wage a future war, Bloomberg reported citing US officials this year.

The country's secretive Rocket Force — which oversees China's vast arsenal of strategic missiles, both conventional and nuclear — has come under particularly intense scrutiny.

In July, a top Chinese official in the Rocket Force, Sun Jinming, was placed under investigation for corruption.

Sun was kicked out of the ruling Communist Party and placed under investigation for "grave violations of party discipline and laws", state news agency Xinhua said at the time, using a common euphemism for graft.

At least two other high-ranking officers connected to the Rocket Force, a relatively new unit of the Chinese military, have also been removed for graft.