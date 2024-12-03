WORLD
2 MIN READ
Digital suppression of Palestine: Over 500 violations documented in a month
Almost all prominent social media platforms have resorted to brazen violations with Meta platforms accounting for 57 percent of the suppression, followed by TikTok at 23 percent, YouTube at 13 percent and X at 7 percent.
Digital suppression of Palestine: Over 500 violations documented in a month
The internet outage impeded locals' ability to report ongoing events and humanitarian conditions. / Photo: AP
December 3, 2024

Sada Social, an organisation dedicated to documenting digital rights violations against Palestinian content online, reported over 500 violations in November.

The organisation documented extensive digital suppression across multiple platforms in its monthly report.

Meta platforms accounted for 57 percent of the violations, followed by TikTok at 23 percent, YouTube at 13 percent and X at 7 percent.

Additionally, 30 WhatsApp accounts belonging to Palestinians were removed, including two newsgroups.

These actions deepen "digital policies that suppress Palestinian voices and limit their reach to audiences," the organisation said.

It also noted that a persistent "digital blackout" continued in northern Gaza, "severely hindering residents' ability to communicate."

The internet outage impeded locals' ability to report ongoing events and humanitarian conditions, it added.

Sada Social called on digital platforms to address inciting content and urged stakeholders to implement measures to curb policies that "exacerbate" humanitarian and political crises.

RelatedAlana Hadid on reclaiming the Palestinian narrative through art and film

.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us