The Syrian regime army said it has withdrawn from the central city of Hama after anti-regime fighters broke through its defences, in another setback for Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad.

The announcement on Thursday came hours after opposition forces said they had entered the city and were marching toward the centre.

Earlier, fierce clashes erupted around the outskirts of Hama as armed anti-regime groups clashed with regime forces, sources said.

Anti-regime groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), have been engaged in renewed fighting with regime forces since November 27.

The fighting has centred around the city’s eastern outskirts, including the Mezarib and Arbain neighbourhoods.

Clashes and advances

The anti-regime forces captured 20 settlements on Wednesday in the western province of Hama. They have been advancing towards Hama province since clashes with Assad regime.

In clashes with regime forces roughly 5 kilometres outside the Hama city centre, anti-regime groups took control of 16 additional settlements after capturing Pasif, Elcid, Al-Karim, and Hamra earlier.

Additionally, they have captured the Armored Corps School near Hama city centre, which is one of the regime's key bases and serves as the main headquarters for the 25th Brigade.

Clashes broke out on November 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo in northern Syria, marking a re-escalation of the fighting after a period of relative calm in the conflict that has gripped Syria for nearly 14 years.