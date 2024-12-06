Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told his US counterpart Antony Blinken that the chaos in Syria should not be allowed to benefit terror organisations such as PKK and Daesh.

Both diplomats held a telephone call on Friday to address the situation in Syria, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Emphasising the importance of not repeating past mistakes, Fidan underlined that at this stage, the regime must act realistically by engaging in dialogue with the opposition and initiating a political process.

He highlighted that all actors in the region should play a constructive role.

Fidan also said it is important to take necessary measures to prevent chemical weapons held by the regime from becoming a risk for the region.

Emphasising the importance of humanitarian aid reaching Syria, Fidan noted that Türkiye has provided the necessary support.

Syrian frontlines shift

Opposition forces in Syria have captured large swathes of territory in the country's northwest and some southern areas as well, opening a new front in the Middle East already reeling from Israel's genocide in Gaza and elsewhere.

Clashes erupted on November 27 between Syrian regime forces and opposition groups in the western countryside of Aleppo. The fighting marked a dramatic shift in the region’s balance of power.

By November 30, opposition forces had seized control of much of Aleppo's city centre, establishing dominance over the entire Idlib province. Their swift advance reshaped the conflict's landscape.

The capture of Aleppo by the opposition groups is being seen as a symbolic victory as the ancient city — also Syria's most populous — saw one of the most protracted battles for its control in the early stages of the Syrian civil war, which has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced more than 10 million since 2011.

On December 1, the Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom in Tel Rifaat, targeting the PKK/YPG terror group. The operation successfully liberated the area, driving out terrorist elements.

By December 5, opposition forces captured Hama and began advancing towards Homs, further intensifying the battle for control in Syria.

On December 6, the city centre of southern Daraa province, on Syria's border with Jordan, fell under the control of opposition groups.