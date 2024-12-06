TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye warns against PKK, Daesh exploiting Syria's chaos
Türkiye's top diplomat Hakan Fidan tells his US counterpart Antony Blinken that Assad regime must engage with opposition and start political process, with all regional actors playing a crucial role.
Türkiye warns against PKK, Daesh exploiting Syria's chaos
Hakan Fidan, in a call with Antony Blinken, highlights Türkiye's key role in delivering essential humanitarian aid to Syria, alongside other pressing matters. / Photo: AA Archive 
December 6, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told his US counterpart Antony Blinken that the chaos in Syria should not be allowed to benefit terror organisations such as PKK and Daesh.

Both diplomats held a telephone call on Friday to address the situation in Syria, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Emphasising the importance of not repeating past mistakes, Fidan underlined that at this stage, the regime must act realistically by engaging in dialogue with the opposition and initiating a political process.

He highlighted that all actors in the region should play a constructive role.

Fidan also said it is important to take necessary measures to prevent chemical weapons held by the regime from becoming a risk for the region.

Emphasising the importance of humanitarian aid reaching Syria, Fidan noted that Türkiye has provided the necessary support.

RelatedSyrian regime hands over Deir Ezzor city centre to PKK/YPG terror group

Syrian frontlines shift

Opposition forces in Syria have captured large swathes of territory in the country's northwest and some southern areas as well, opening a new front in the Middle East already reeling from Israel's genocide in Gaza and elsewhere.

Clashes erupted on November 27 between Syrian regime forces and opposition groups in the western countryside of Aleppo. The fighting marked a dramatic shift in the region’s balance of power.

By November 30, opposition forces had seized control of much of Aleppo's city centre, establishing dominance over the entire Idlib province. Their swift advance reshaped the conflict's landscape.

The capture of Aleppo by the opposition groups is being seen as a symbolic victory as the ancient city — also Syria's most populous — saw one of the most protracted battles for its control in the early stages of the Syrian civil war, which has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced more than 10 million since 2011.

On December 1, the Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom in Tel Rifaat, targeting the PKK/YPG terror group. The operation successfully liberated the area, driving out terrorist elements.

By December 5, opposition forces captured Hama and began advancing towards Homs, further intensifying the battle for control in Syria.

On December 6, the city centre of southern Daraa province, on Syria's border with Jordan, fell under the control of opposition groups.

RelatedSyrian opposition forces seize Daraa city centre from Assad regime
SOURCE:AA
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us