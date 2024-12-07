WORLD
December 7, 2024

Denmark has delivered a second batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said as he travelled to Paris to meet with top politicians and dignitaries.

"The second batch of F-16s from Denmark has arrived in Ukraine. This is an example of leadership in defending lives that sets Denmark apart," Zelenskyy said in a post on X on Saturday.

The announcement comes as Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region marks a day of mourning for 10 people killed in a Russian attack on Friday.

A further 24 people, including two children, were injured when a missile struck a local service station, said regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov.

Another three people were killed in a strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Friday, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

'Real peace'

Addressing the attacks, Zelenskyy said that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not seek “real peace."

Putin “only seeks the ability to treat any country this way, with bombs, missiles, and all other forms of violence,” Zelenskyy said. “Only through strength can we resist this. And only through strength can real peace be established.”

Zelenskyy is due to meet other world leaders on Saturday, including French President Emmanuel Macron, at an event in Paris celebrating the renovationofNotreDameCathedral after a devastating fire in 2019.

US president-elect Donald Trump is among those expected to be in attendance, with European leaders keen to cultivate the incoming leader's favour to persuade him to maintain support for Ukraine against Russia’s three-year war. It’s not clear whether Trump will meet Zelenskyy.

Russia's Defence Ministry, on the other hand, said on Saturday that its forces had taken Berestky, a small village close to the embattled town of Kurakhove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
