Türkiye, US defence chiefs discuss Syria and other regional issues
"The Secretary acknowledged Türkiye's legitimate security concerns and discussed the risks posed by ISIS and other malign actors in the region," US Defence Department says.
Guler (R) discusses bilateral and regional issues with Austin during their phone call. / Photo: AA
December 9, 2024

Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin have discussed the latest developments in Syria and security issues in a phone call, Türkiye's Defence Ministry said on X.

During the call on Sunday, Guler and Austin also discussed bilateral and regional defence issues, the ministry said.

The call came hours after the collapse of Syria's al Assad regime after decades in power.

Austin said the US is closely monitoring statements issued by Syrian opposition groups and their actions.

"Secretary Austin and Minister Guler both reaffirmed the importance of close coordination between the US and Türkiye to prevent further escalation of an already volatile situation as well as to avoid any risk to US forces and partners and the Defeat-ISIS Mission," said US Defence Department spokesperson Patrick Ryder in a statement.

"The Secretary acknowledged Türkiye's legitimate security concerns and discussed the risks posed by ISIS and other malign actors in the region."

RelatedSyrian spring arrives in winter: 'tyrant' falls, prisoners freed

Fall of al Assad's regime

Clashes broke out between al Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups on November 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

On November 30, anti-regime groups took control of most of the centre of Aleppo from regime forces, and on the same day, they gained control over all of Idlib province. Last Thursday, after fierce clashes, the groups took the city centre of Hama from regime forces.

Anti-regime groups captured some settlements in the strategically important province of Homs, a gateway to the capital Damascus, and started to advance there.

Groups advancing against Assad regime forces entered the southern suburbs of Damascus later Saturday. Regime forces also withdrew from the Defence and Interior Ministries and the international airport in Damascus.

As opposition groups started to dominate the capital, al Assad regime on Sunday morning quickly lost all control of Damascus.

SOURCE:AA
