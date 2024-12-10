WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN decries Israeli occupation of Golan Heights buffer zone
"Message from New York is the same, that what we're seeing is violation of disengagement agreement in 1974," says UN special envoy for Syria.
UN decries Israeli occupation of Golan Heights buffer zone
Israeli soldiers on a Namer Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) while one of them conducts morning prayers, along the Golan Heights side of the ceasefire line between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, December 10, 2024.  / Photo: Reuters
December 10, 2024

The UN special envoy for Syria said that Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights buffer zone following the ouster of Syria’s Baath regime is a violation of a 1974 agreement signed between Israel and Syria.

Asked by Anadolu Agency on Tuesday about Israel's occupation of the Golan Heights buffer zone and reports of further incursions into Syrian territory, Geir Pedersen told a weekly press conference at the UN Geneva Office that the UN considers this a violation of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

"The message from New York is the same, that what we're seeing is a violation of the disengagement agreement in 1974," he added.

Pedersen also stressed that they would follow this issue closely with their colleagues at UN headquarters in New York.

RelatedIsrael moves into occupied Golan Heights buffer zone with Syria

Israel’s occupation of buffer zone in Syria

The Israeli army entered the buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights over the weekend on the orders of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Netanyahu claimed in a statement that the "occupation is temporary."

The Israeli army released visuals of soldiers and armoured vehicles occupying the buffer zone in Golan.

Israel has occupied the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967. The 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria established the borders of the buffer zone and the demilitarised area.

Israel occupied most of the Golan Heights during the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed the territory in a move never recognised by the international community.​​​​​​​

Netanyahu said earlier the 1974 agreement collapsed with the fall of the Assad regime and the abandoning of his troops, necessitating the Israeli takeover. Netanyahu's decision was made without the approval of the Knesset, the body that had originally approved the agreement.

RelatedIsrael appears to be attacking Syrian regime's leftover weapons
SOURCE:AA
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us