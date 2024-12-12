Thursday, December 12, 2024

1900 GMT — Lebanon said an Israeli strike on the border town of Khiam killed one person, hours after Washington announced Israel had withdrawn from the area as Lebanon's army deployed under a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah.

"The Israeli enemy strike on the town of Khiam killed one person and injured another," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

1640 GMT — Israeli prime minister 'ready to do a deal' on Gaza: Biden's adviser

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "ready to do a deal" on a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, the American national security adviser said.

"He's ready to do a deal. And when I go to Doha and Cairo, my goal will be to put us in a position to be able to steal it this month, not later," Jake Sullivan told reporters.

He said the US is "now looking to close a hostage release deal and a ceasefire," which he said would stop the war in the Palestinian enclave and reunite hostages with their families.

Sullivan noted that more than a year ago, there was a deal that brought 78 hostages from Gaza to their families.

1540 GMT — Middle East is going to get solved': Trump

US president-elect Donald Trump pledged to solve the myriad crises plaguing the Middle East amid Israel's war against Gaza, historic developments in Syria and a tenuous ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel.

"I think the Middle East is going to get—as we speak, things are happening very productively on the Middle East. I think the Middle East is going to get solved. I think it's more complicated than the Russia-Ukraine, but I think it's, it’s, it’s easier to solve," Trump told Time magazine.

Asked if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu provided him with assurance that he would wrap up his war against besieged Gaza, Trump demurred, saying "I don’t want to say that, but I think he feels very confident in me."

"I think he knows I want it to end. I want everything to end," he said. "I don't want people from either side killed, and that includes whether it's Russia, Ukraine, or whether it's the Palestinians and the Israelis and all of the, you know, the different entities that we have in the Middle East."

1427 GMT — One-third of journalists killed this year targeted by Israeli army: report

The Israeli army was behind one-third of all unnatural journalist deaths globally in 2024, according to a report released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The RSF's annual report on the state of press freedom highlighted the alarming risks faced by journalists worldwide. It revealed that 550 journalists were detained, 55 held hostage and 95 reported missing this year.

A total of 54 journalists were killed in 2024, the highest figure in the past five years, with most deaths occurring in conflict zones. Of those, one in three were killed during Israeli bombardments, including 16 in Gaza and two in Lebanon.

1426 GMT — Halting Gaza war first step towards regional peace — Jordan

Jordan's King Abdullah II said that halting the Israeli war on Gaza will be the first step towards regional de-escalation.

This came during the monarch’s meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Red Sea city of Aqaba, according to a royal court statement.

Blinken’s visit to Jordan is part of a regional tour that also includes Türkiye for talks on the situation in Gaza and Syria.

"The first step towards reaching comprehensive regional calm is by halting the Israeli war on Gaza," Abdullah said, calling for "urgent and serious action by the international community." Discussions between the two sides addressed efforts to enhance humanitarian responses in war-torn Gaza, the statement said.

1423 GMT — Israel's war on Gaza exposed limitations of int'l institutions: South Africa

Israel's war on the Gaza people, as well as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, have exposed the limitations and fragility of international institutions that are still unrepresentative and unreformed, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

Speaking to the media following the reception of Angolan President Joao Lourenco at the Union Buildings in the South African capital of Pretoria, Ramaphosa said his nation remains steadfast in its call for reform of UN Security Council and other global institutions.

Lourenco arrived earlier at Waterkloof airbase in Pretoria on a state visit to South Africa, where he and Ramaphosa will address a plenary session of a Business Forum with the theme South Africa and Angola: Working Together to Forge a New Era of Cooperation and Partnerships to Increase Mutually Beneficial Trade and Investment.

Ramaphosa said, "The Global South must have permanent representation and a voice on the UNSC so that it reflects global demographics and realities."

1335 GMT — Israeli PM discusses Gaza ceasefire with White House national security adviser

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

Sullivan arrived in Israel early in the day for talks with Israeli officials on the latest regional developments, especially the situation in Gaza and Syria.

He is also expected to visit Egypt and Qatar as part of his tour, according to US media.

1255 GMT — Palestinian doctor shot dead by Israeli forces while on way to northern Gaza hospital

A Palestinian doctor was shot dead by Israeli forces, in the latest attack on medical personnel in Gaza, medics said.

Saeed Jouda, an orthopedist, was shot in the head as he was on his way to his work at Al-Awda Hospital in the northern town of Beit Lahia, the hospital said in a statement.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 1,057 medical personnel were killed by Israeli army fire in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

1230 GMT — Vatican officials, Palestinian president discuss Gaza's 'very serious' needs

Pope Francis met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican, their first face-to-face encounter in three years, as the pontiff has become more vocal in his criticism of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

The two men held private talks for a half-hour, the Vatican said but offered few other details about the meeting.

A statement said Abbas also met afterwards with the Catholic Church's top diplomatic officials to discuss the "very serious humanitarian situation in Gaza, where it is hoped that there will be a ceasefire and the release of all hostages as soon as possible".

Abbas said in a statement that he thanked the pope "for his positions in support of achieving a just peace in Palestine based on the two-state solution".

1208 GMT — Israeli army deliberately turning Rafah into 'unlivable city’: mayor

The Rafah mayor accused the Israeli army of deliberately turning the southern Gaza city into an unlivable area.

"The Israeli forces are demolishing, bulldozing, and blowing up residential buildings, service facilities, and infrastructure networks across the city," Ahmed al-Soufi said in a statement.

He said photos shared by Israeli soldiers "clearly show that their only goal in Rafah is sabotage." The mayor called Israel’s hiring of private companies to demolish buildings in Rafah and move the rubble to unidentified destinations “a precedent in its genocidal war” on Gaza.

1203 GMT — Hamas welcomes UN General Assembly vote for Gaza ceasefire

Hamas has welcomed the UN General Assembly resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and urged the international community to compel the Israeli occupation to implement it.

The Palestinian resistance group said in a statement on its official Telegram Channel, "We welcome the overwhelmingly passing of a resolution by the UN General Assembly, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, enabling the civilian population there to have immediate access to basic services and humanitarian aid, and rejecting any attempt to starve the Palestinians."

The statement added that Hamas confirms its positive response to any resolutions or initiatives that lead to a ceasefire, emphasising that the "war criminal" Netanyahu and his "fascist ministers" have ignored all efforts and resolutions and continue their brutal genocidal war against innocent civilians, with "full support and cover of the US administration."

1156 GMT — Israeli army kills 40 Palestinians in air strikes across Gaza

The Israeli army killed at least 40 Palestinians in a series of air strikes that targeted guards escorting aid trucks as well as homes sheltering displaced people across war-torn Gaza.

A medical source told Anadolu Agency that 15 Palestinians were killed and 30 others injured in two Israeli airstrikes that targeted guards escorting aid trucks in the western areas of Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

1108 GMT — Israel kills 30 more Palestinians as death toll soars to 44,835

Israeli attacks have killed at least 30 more Palestinians in Gaza in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,835, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 106,356 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 30 people and injured 99 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1021 GMT — Israel’s spy chief holds talks in Qatar on Gaza ceasefire deal

Director of Israel’s Mossad spy agency David Barnea held talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha to discuss a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal, Israeli media said on Thursday.

Israeli news portal Walla said Barnea’s visit to Qatar was part of efforts to reach a deal with Hamas before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20. There was no comment from Qatari authorities on the report yet.

1005 GMT — Israeli army withdraws from Lebanese town under ceasefire

The Israeli army has withdrawn its forces from Khiam in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said Lebanese army forces and UN peacekeepers replaced Israeli troops in the town under a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon.

KAN said US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Michael Kurilla arrived in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and watched the Lebanese army deployment in Khiam after Israeli troop withdrawal. CENTCOM said Gen. Kurilla met with Lebanese army chief Joseph Aoun to discuss the "ongoing efforts to advance a lasting cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon."

0802 GMT — Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in northern occupied West Bank

The Israeli army killed two Palestinians in two separate incidents in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams treated a Palestinian who was shot by Israeli forces in the Balata refugee camp, eastern Nablus city, but was later pronounced dead.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that an Israeli force raided the camp, prompting clashes with Palestinians. In another incident, the Israeli army opened fire on a Palestinian car in the city of Qalqilya, killing at least one Palestinian.

0754 GMT — Palestine welcomes Ireland joining genocide case against Israel at ICJ

Palestine has hailed Ireland for joining the South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), urging more countries to join the case.

In a statement late Wednesday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the decision affirms "Ireland's steadfast commitment to justice and the international rule of law, and underscores the deep-rooted solidarity and historical friendship" between the two nations.

It also urged the states party to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide to "actively engage in the proceedings" of South Africa's case before the ICJ.

"Ending the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people and combating Israel’s impunity are responsibilities we must shoulder together in the interest of humanity and the law," the statement added.

0658 GMT — UN General Assembly approves resolutions on Gaza ceasefire, UNRWA

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly approved resolutions demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and expressing support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees that Israel has moved to ban.

General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, although they reflect world opinion.

Israel has faced growing international criticism over its conduct in Gaza especially when it comes to humanitarian aid for desperate people in the besieged and heavily destroyed territory.

0639 GMT — Israel strikes aid convoy killing 37 as hunger persists in Gaza

The Israeli army this morning killed at least 37 Palestinians in a series of air strikes that targeted guards escorting aid trucks as well as homes sheltering displaced people across the war-torn Gaza.

A medical source told Anadolu that 15 Palestinians were killed and 30 others wounded in two Israeli air strikes that targeted guards escorting aid trucks in the western areas of Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In central Gaza, 15 more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a home sheltering people from the Habbash family in the western Nuseirat refugee camp, a medical source told Anadolu.

2356 GMT — Democratic lawmaker confronts Blinken over Gaza policy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was confronted by a Democratic lawmaker while testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the continued flow of weapons to Israel, despite its war crimes in Gaza.

Joaquin Castro, the representative from Texas, sharply criticised the "inhumane" actions by the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing it of committing war crimes through the repeated targeting of civilians in Gaza, including those in camps, hospitals and churches.

In his questioning, Castro said: "What we've seen from the Israeli government, led by Netanyahu, has been inhumane. In fact, it's amounted to war crimes."

Castro also criticised the US failure to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, suggesting that more leverage should have been applied to Netanyahu's government, reminiscent of the tactics used by former President Ronald Reagan, who withheld offensive weapons to influence Israeli policy.

"We have not done enough to stop Benjamin Netanyahu and what he's doing to the Palestinians. And my question is whether you believe we should have done anything differently," he added.

2313 GMT —Israel strikes groups securing aid, kills 15 guards

Israel has killed at least fifteen Palestinians and wounded dozens in its two air strikes targeting groups of Palestinians tasked with securing trucks bringing aid into besieged Gaza.

Medics said at least 30 people were wounded, and with several in critical condition, they feared the death toll may rise in the first strike in the western area of Rafah City, in the south of the enclave.

In the nearby city of Khan Younis, another group of men tasked with security for aid shipments was hit by a separate Israeli airstrike that wounded several of them, medics said.

2216 GMT — UNGA demands 'immediate, unconditional' ceasefire in Gaza

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution calling for an "immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza as well as the release of all hostages.

The resolution, urging immediate humanitarian access, was adopted with 158 votes in favour, nine against and 13 abstentions.

Submitted by the Palestinian mission to the UN, the resolution demands immediate access to essential services and humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza.

