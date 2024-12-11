Wednesday, December 11, 2024

2000 GMT — The UN General Assembly is discussing a draft resolution that calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

The move is seen as a symbolic gesture following the US veto of a similar action in the UNGA.

Late last month, Washington used its veto power on the Council — as it has before — to protect its ally Israel's war on the Palestinian territory of Gaza after the Hamas attack.

It blocked the Council's attempt to call for a ceasefire, saying a link between a ceasefire and a release of all hostages had to be maintained.

This time in the Assembly, the draft resolution, which would be non-binding if approved, calls for both "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire," and "the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

The resolution also demands "immediate access" to widespread humanitarian aid for the citizens of Gaza, especially in the besieged north of the territory.

1827 GMT — Gaza protesters disrupt Blinken's testimony in Congress

A group of pro-Palestinian protestors repeatedly disrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken's testimony before a House of Representatives panel on the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

One protester shouted: "Bloody Blinken" and "Butcher of Gaza" as Blinken began his remarks.

A second demonstrator, holding a sign that read: "Stop Bombing Kids," yelled: "Stop killing kids in Gaza" and "I don’t know how you can sleep at night when you’re killing so many kids in tents." The protester was arrested and removed from the chamber.

Blinken continued his testimony despite the disruptions.

1725 GMT — Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza 'suffering' on Dublin visit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has met his Irish counterpart Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Simon Harris for talks on Israel's war in Gaza and boosting bilateral ties.

The two heads of state discussed the Middle East situation, including the political upheaval in Syria, according to a statement from Higgins's office.

"The outrageous suffering in the absence of a ceasefire in Gaza was the central part of their discussion," the statement added.

1711 GMT — Israeli drone strike kills 3 Lebanese civilians in new violation of ceasefire

Three civilians were killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, in the latest violation of a ceasefire deal between the two sides, Lebanese media has said.

The fatalities occurred when a drone fired a guided missile at the Al-Awaini neighbourhood in Bint Jbeil district, the state news agency NNA reported.

The strike marked the third Israeli attack on Bint Jbeil on Wednesday alone.

It came hours after one person was killed and another injured in a drone strike on a house in the Khillet al-Diraz area, between Aainata and Bint Jbei on Wednesday.

Another Israeli strike hit a small van on a road between Beit Lif and Srebbine in southern Lebanon, leaving one person dead. At least 28 people have been killed and 30 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel came into force two weeks ago, according to Lebanese figures.

1648 GMT — Another Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli attack in Gaza as death toll rises to 193

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza, taking the overall death toll since last year to 193, a local organisation said.

The Palestinian Journalists’ Forum identified the new victim as Eman Shanti, a broadcaster for the local Al-Aqsa Radio, after an Israeli strike on her family’s home in Gaza City.

The forum condemned “international silence and the failure to protect Palestinian journalists to allow them to carry out their professional duties in accordance with international laws and humanitarian conventions.”

1636 GMT — Israeli strike kills four, wounds 16 as Palestinians flee central Gaza after evacuation order

At least four Palestinians were killed and 16 others wounded in an Israeli air strike in central Gaza, medics have said.

In a statement, al-Awda Hospital said the bodies of four people were transferred to the facility, while 16 others were injured in Israeli bombardment in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The attack came as hundreds of Palestinians were forcibly displaced from the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza after an Israeli evacuation order.

Families fled on foot toward the western part of central Gaza and the southern city of Khan Younis, carrying only basic belongings and blankets, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

1602 GMT — Ireland to join genocide case against Israel

Ireland will formally join South Africa's genocide case against Israel following government approval and will be asking the court to "broaden its interpretation" of what constitutes genocide, the nation's foreign minister has said.

Ireland will join the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague this month, Micheal Martin said in a statement.

"There has been a collective punishment of the Palestinian people through the intent and impact of military actions of Israel in Gaza, leaving 44,000 dead and millions of civilians displaced," Martin said following Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

1525 GMT — Four Palestinian detainees died during Shin Bet interrogations: report

At least four Palestinian detainees died while being investigated by Israeli interrogators since the outbreak of the Gaza war last year, Israeli media has reported.

"Since the start of the war, at least four Palestinians have died during interrogations conducted by the Shin Bet security service," Haaretz said.

"In at least one case, bruises were found on the detainee’s body," it added.

1325 GMT — Israeli strike kills one in south Lebanon: ministry

Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike in the south killed one person on Wednesday, amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah after two months of all-out war.

"An Israeli enemy drone strike on the town of Ainata killed one person and wounded another," the health ministry said in a statement.

1128 GMT — Israeli missile kills mother, her two children in northern Gaza

A Palestinian woman and her two children have been killed in an Israeli missile attack in the northern town of Beit Lahia, a medical source said.

The attack targeted the family outside the gate of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the town, the source added. Witnesses said that an Israeli drone fired a missile into the family outside the medical facility.

1043 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli onslaught tops 44,800

At least 19 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,805, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 106,257 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 19 people and injured 69 others in two massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1007 GMT — UN peacekeeping force enters Lebanese town to verify Israeli withdrawal

A UN peacekeeping force entered Khiam town in southern Lebanon to verify reports of Israeli troop withdrawal from the area.

An engineering battalion from the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) moved into Khiam to inspect reports that the Israeli army had withdrawn from the town, the Lebanese state news agency NNA reported.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the report.

UNIFIL is part of a 5-member committee that is assigned to monitor the implementation of a cease-fire deal between Lebanon and Israel.

1527 GMT — UN appeals for $4B in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

The UN has appealed for $4.07 billion to provide desperately needed aid in war-ravaged Gaza and the occupied West Bank next year, saying that the actual amount needed was far higher.

The aim will be to provide assistance to "the entire population of Gaza, estimated at 2.1 million people, and 900,000 people in the (occupied) West Bank," the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA said in its appeal.

It said that the actual needs amounted to "at least $6.6 billion", but suggested that Israeli constraints placed on aid delivery meant it would be difficult to scale up operations to that level. "To be able to implement the full scale of what is urgently needed, Israel must take immediate and effective measures to ensure the essential needs of civilians are met," the appeal said.

"Humanitarian actors anticipate being limited in what they can achieve in 2025 due to severe restrictions... and ever greater challenges to their ability to operate, including intensified and coordinated anti-UN rhetoric strategically aimed at delegitimizing humanitarian efforts," the appeal said.

0826 GMT — Israeli army raids currency exchange shops in Ramallah

Israeli forces raided three currency exchange shops in Ramallah, the central-occupied West Bank, and closed them.

According to witnesses, the Israeli army raided the cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh and imposed a curfew in several neighbourhoods.

The Israeli forces also broke into three currency exchange shops in Ramallah after detonating their doors and placed a message warning the owners against reopening them.

0814 GMT — Israel arrests 20 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli forces have arrested, since yesterday evening until this morning, at least 20 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank, including a child and former prisoners, according to WAFA news agency.

The Prisoners Club and the Commission of Prisoners' Affairs and Freed Prisoners said in a joint statement that the arrests were concentrated in the Nablus Governorate, while the rest were distributed among the governorates of Bethlehem, Qalqilya, and Tulkarm, where they were accompanied by attacks and threats against the detainees and their families, in addition to widespread acts of vandalism and destruction in citizens' homes.

The statement indicated that the number of arrests since the beginning of the ongoing war of extermination and comprehensive aggression against our people has reached more than 12,000 citizens from the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem.

0639 GMT — Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, WAFA news agency has reported.

Eyewitnesses reported that dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa from the Al-Maghariba Gate, carried out provocative tours in its courtyards, and performed Talmudic rituals.

0639 GMT — Humanitarian aid to northern Gaza mostly blocked for the last 2 months, UN says

Humanitarian aid to north Gaza, where Israel launched a ground offensive on October 6, has largely been blocked for the past 66 days, the United Nations said.

That has left between 65,000 and 75,000 Palestinians without access to food, water, electricity or health care, according to the world body.

In the north, Israel has continued its siege on Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and Jabaliya with Palestinians living there denied aid, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, known as OCHA, said.

0633 GMT — Israeli strike on a home in northern Gaza kills 19 people

Palestinian medics say an Israeli strike on a home in northern Gaza killed 19 Palestinians.

The strike occurred in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, according to the Kamal Adwan Hospital, which received the casualties after the overnight strike.

Hospital records show that a family of eight were among those killed, including four children, their parents and two grandparents.

0256 GMT — UN General Assembly to vote on 'unconditional' ceasefire in Gaza

The UN General Assembly will vote on a draft resolution that seeks an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In addition to calling for "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire," the draft resolution seeks "the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

The non-binding resolution also demands "immediate access" to widespread humanitarian aid for the citizens of Gaza, who have been subjected to more than a year of war with Israel, especially in the besieged north of the territory.

2225 GMT — Israel strikes Nuseirat, kills 7 Palestinians

Israel has killed at least seven Palestinians and wounded others in its air strike on a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central part of besieged Gaza, medics told the Reuters news agency.

2223 GMT — Israeli delegation visits Egypt for truce talks: reports

An Israeli delegation is visiting the Egyptian capital, Cairo, as part of efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in besieged Gaza and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region, local media reported.

The high-ranking delegation's visit aligns with Egypt's efforts to stabilise the region and address the worsening situation, according to the Al-Qahira Al-Ekhbariya television channel, which did not provide further details.

Israeli media, including Channel 14 and the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, confirmed the visit, saying the delegation includes Ronen Bar, the director of the Shin Bet internal security agency, and Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. Discussions reportedly focused on a potential prisoner exchange deal.

2005 GMT — More than 4,000 Gaza children admitted for treatment per month since July: UN

The number of children admitted for treatment in besieged Gaza has increased to 4,000 per month since July, the UN said.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said: "OCHA reports that severe access challenges continue to prevent partners from being able to screen regularly enough to detect malnutrition cases that require treatment."

"So far in the fourth quarter of 2024, they have completed just over 151,000 such screenings – out of 346,000 children under five in Gaza. Since July, the number of children admitted for treatment has increased to more than 4,000 per month," he said.

