WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN envoy meets HTS leader to discuss Syria's future
Sharaa calls for focus on Syria's territorial integrity, reconstruction and economic development.
UN envoy meets HTS leader to discuss Syria's future
The UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen meets Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Ahmad al Sharaa in Damascus, Syria, December 15, 2024. / Photo: AA
December 16, 2024

The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen has met with the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Ahmad al Sharaa, to discuss recent developments in Syria.

Pedersen visited Damascus on Sunday for the first time since the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime to meet with Sharaa, according to information from Syrian transitional government sources.

During the meeting, Sharaa emphasised the need to update and align the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 with the current realities of the situation in Syria.

He highlighted the necessity of quick and effective cooperation to address the issues facing Syrians.

Sharaa called for a focus on Syria's territorial integrity, reconstruction and economic development.

He also stressed the importance of creating safe conditions for the voluntary return of refugees to Syria and providing economic and political support to facilitate this process.

He underlined that these steps must be carried out carefully, deliberately and under the supervision of expert teams, without rushing the processes.

RelatedNew Syria govt won't recognise PKK/YPG terror group's authority  — Fidan

Israel targets military sites in Syria's Latakia, Tartus provinces

Israeli warplanes conducted air strikes late Sunday on military positions in Syria's Latakia and Tartus provinces, according to information from an aircraft observation post.

The attacks targeted several key sites in western Syria, including military bases and ammunition depots.

A violent explosion occurred in the village of Hiresun in Tartus following one of the air strikes.

Since the collapse of the Baath regime, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria to target military infrastructure and capabilities.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us