The UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has urged organisations to protect evidence and material related to war crimes, including sites of mass graves to secure justice for Syrian victims.

"And here let me stress an urgent first step –– the protection of evidence and material, as well as sites of mass graves. We must safeguard the right of the victims and their families and survivors to both truth and justice," Pedersen said on Tuesday at a UN Security Council session on Syria, as he stressed the need for "the immediate release of all those still detained arbitrarily across the country."

With the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime, he said that "there is a great hope that Syria now has a real chance to move towards peace, economic stability and growth, inclusion for all Syrians, and accountability and justice."

He urged the protection of transitional justice mechanisms, including clarifying the fate of the missing and disappeared.

"Without this, Syria and Syrians will not be able to heal," he said.

Challenges

Pedersen highlighted the immense challenges facing Syria, which has been devastated by 13 years of conflict. "Syria's economy has been ravaged by this dreadful conflict. Its infrastructure destroyed. 90 percent of Syrians living in poverty," he said.

"These are enormous challenges that will require all of the support," he said, urging not just humanitarian aid but economic development, reconstruction and a resolution to end sanctions.

He emphasised the need for a credible and inclusive political process, and noted the importance of Resolution 2254 and its adaptation to the new circumstances.

Resolution 2254, adopted in 2015, calls for a Syrian-led political process facilitated by the UN to establish a credible, inclusive and non-sectarian government, as well as setting a timeline and process for drafting a new constitution.

"Concrete movement on an inclusive political transition will be key in ensuring Syria receives the economic support it needs. There is a clear international willingness to engage," he said.

Pedersen also denounced the Israeli army's actions in Syria, including airstrikes and settlement expansion in the occupied Golan Heights.

"We have also seen reports of the Israeli Cabinet's plan to expand settlements in the Golan. Israel settlement activity in occupied Syrian Golan, which are illegal attacks on Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, must stop," he said.

He further stressed that stability in Syria can only be achieved if it is built on inclusive and credible foundations.

"Stability will not last long if not built on credible and inclusive foundations. The time to build those foundations is now," he said.