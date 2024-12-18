Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has criticised Israel's actions in Syria, particularly its expansionist policies beyond the Golan Heights, calling them "extremely dangerous" and detrimental to Syria's stability.

On Tuesday, during parliamentary discussions on the 2025 budget for the Presidency and related institutions, Yilmaz underscored Türkiye's commitment to fostering stability in Syria and criticised external interference.

"No country, especially Israel, has the right to do this to people who have suffered this much, who have resisted with dignity, who are trying to build their country. Their (Israel's) actions are illegitimate," he said.

Emphasising that Syria is facing a new era, Yilmaz said Türkiye expects it to continue on its way with a permanent political structure in the following period.

He emphasised that Türkiye supports a political structure in Syria that includes all religious, ethnic and sectarian groups, advocating for Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He stressed that no foreign entity should disrupt Syria's rebuilding efforts or impede its path toward lasting stability.

Reconstruction

On the reconstruction process in Syria, he highlighted the need for international cooperation involving the UN, the European Union and regional allies.

"Now is the time for reconstruction. We have to rebuild Syria together with its economy, institutions and infrastructure," he said.

"We can do this together with the Syrian people," he added.

Yilmaz also addressed the potential return of Syrian refugees in Türkiye, noting that their "dignified, safe and voluntary" return would depend on the establishment of secure and stable conditions in Syria.

"When the right conditions emerge, Syria can recover quickly," he added.