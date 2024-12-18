TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UK Eurofighter Typhoon jets land in Türkiye amid ongoing purchase talks
Türkiye’s interest in acquiring the Typhoons comes amid broader efforts to modernise its air force.
UK Eurofighter Typhoon jets land in Türkiye amid ongoing purchase talks
Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes are a joint production of the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain. / Photo: AA
December 18, 2024

Two Eurofighter Typhoon jets from the UK’s Royal Air Force have landed at Murted Air Base near Ankara, Türkiye’s capital, for inspection by Turkish officials, signaling a key step in ongoing discussions about Türkiye’s potential acquisition of the advanced warplanes.

The arrival follows Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler’s announcement on Saturday that two Typhoon jets, fresh from participating in a drill in Qatar, would be made available for inspection in Ankara.

Guler described the purchase negotiations as “progressing positively.”

RelatedImpressed by KAAN, US keen to make F-35 sales to Türkiye — Yasar Guler

Eurofighter Typhoon: A collaborative project

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a cutting-edge multirole fighter aircraft jointly developed by the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Renowned for its versatility and advanced capabilities, it is a cornerstone of European defence cooperation.

Türkiye’s interest in acquiring the Typhoons comes amid broader efforts to modernise its air force, especially as the country looks to bolster its defence capabilities in the wake of being suspended from the F-35 fighter jet program in 2019.

A Complex Path to Acquisition

While the UK appears open to the sale, the process faces hurdles.

Approval from all four partner nations involved in the Typhoon’s production is required for any export deal.

Germany, in particular, has complicated matters, citing political differences with Ankara.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us