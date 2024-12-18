WORLD
3 MIN READ
France's highest court upholds ex-president Sarkozy's corruption conviction
The court found that Sarkozy conspired to secure a job in Monaco for a judge in exchange for inside information about an investigation into allegations that Sarkozy had accepted illegal payments from L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt.
France's highest court upholds ex-president Sarkozy's corruption conviction
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy arrives for a hearing in the "Bygmalion" case, which concerns the illegal financing of his lost presidential campaign in 2012, at the courthouse in Paris, France, November 24, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
December 18, 2024

The Cour de Cassation, France's highest court, upheld on Wednesday former president Nicolas Sarkozy's conviction for corruption and influence peddling.

Sarkozy had appealed against the 2021 conviction for corruption and influence peddling, in which he had been handed a three-year prison sentence.

Two of the years were suspended and Sarkozy would wear an electronic monitoring bracelet instead of going to prison for the last year.

Patrice Spinosi, lawyer for Sarkozy, said Sarkozy would appeal to the European Court for Human Rights to challenge the ruling.

"The challenge that I will be bringing to the European Court of Human Rights may, alas, lead to a condemnation against France," wrote Sarkozy on social media network X.

"I want to once again state that I am clearly innocent," he added.

Spinosi added Sarkozy would comply with the ruling which forces him to wear an electronic bracelet but would continue to use all legal means available to him to prove his innocence.

RelatedFrance's Sarkozy graft trial suspended over co-defendant's health concern

Sarkozy, a conservative who remains an important figure in French politics even after leaving office in 2012, had been found guilty by a lower court of trying to bribe a judge and of peddling influence in exchange for confidential information about a probe into his 2007 campaign finances.

The court found that Sarkozy conspired to secure a job in Monaco for a judge in exchange for inside information about an investigation into allegations that Sarkozy had accepted illegal payments from L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt.

The judge, Gilbert Azibert, was also convicted for corruption and influence peddling.

Sarkozy is expected to stand trial next year on corruption and illegal financing charges related to alleged Libyan funding of his successful 2007 presidential bid. Sarkozy denies all wrongdoing.

If convicted in the Libya case, Sarkozy could face up to 10 years in prison.

Sarkozy's predecessor, Jacques Chirac, a fellow conservative, is the only other president in modern French history to be convicted by a court. Chirac was found guilty of corruption in 2011, four years after he left office.

RelatedTrial looms for ex-French president Sarkozy over campaign finance
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us