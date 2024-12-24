Afghanistan has accused Pakistan's military of carrying out air strikes in eastern Paktika province, killing and injuring several civilians, "mostly refugees from Waziristan."

The Defence Ministry of the Taliban-led administration in Kabul claimed on Tuesday that the Pakistani military bombed Paktika's Barmal district.

Enayatullah Khwarizmi, a ministry spokesperson, claimed that the bombing targeted civilians, mainly "refugees" from Pakistan's Waziristan region.

According to Kabul, this is the second air strike conducted inside Afghanistan, after the first in March, which the Taliban administration formally protested.

Islamabad has yet to respond to claims made by Kabul.

In the air strikes, "several children and other civilians were martyred and injured," he claimed.

The Kabul statement continued: "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers this barbaric act to be against all international principles and a clear aggression and strongly condemns it."

'Inalienable right'

According to Khwarizmi, "the Islamic Emirate will not leave this cowardly act unanswered but rather considers the defence of its territory and territory to be its inalienable right."

Islamabad often claims that the Pakistani Taliban use Afghan soil to launch attacks in Pakistan, a charge Kabul has denied.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has carried out deadly attacks on Pakistani security forces, mainly in the bordering areas, in recent months.