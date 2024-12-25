WORLD
At least 21 people killed in Mozambique in post-election violence
"From the preliminary survey, in the last 24 hours, 236 acts of violence were recorded throughout the national territory that resulted in 21 deaths," Interior Minister Pascoal Ronda says.
The decision by Mozambique's Constitutional Council sparked fresh nationwide protests by opposition groups and their supporters who say the vote was rigged. / Photo: AFP
December 25, 2024

The violence that engulfed Mozambique after the country's highest court confirmed the ruling Frelimo party presidential candidate Daniel Chapo as the winner of disputed October 9 elections has killed at least 21 people, including two police officers, authorities said.

Mozambique Interior Minister Pascoal Ronda told a news conference in Maputo late on Tuesday that a wave of violence and looting was sparked by the court's announcement a day earlier.

He said it was led by mostly youthful supporters of losing candidate Venancio Mondlane, who received 24 percent of the vote, second to Chapo, who got 65 percent.

"From the preliminary survey, in the last 24 hours, 236 acts of violence were recorded throughout the national territory that resulted in 21 deaths, of which two members of the Police of the Republic of Mozambique also died," Ronda said.

He said 13 civilians and 12 police were injured.

Ronda said 25 vehicles were set on fire, including two police vehicles.

He added that 11 police subunits and a penitentiary were attacked and vandalised, and 86 inmates were freed.

High tensions

Tensions were high in the country ahead of the Constitutional Council ruling on Monday, and violent protests started immediately after the announcement was made.

Footage circulating on various social media platforms showed protesters burning and looting shops in the capital, Maputo, and the city of Beira, where some city officials were reported to have fled the city.

Mondlane has called for a "shutdown" starting Friday, but violence in the country has already escalated, and the situation remained tense in the capital on Tuesday night following a day of violence.

Frelimo has been repeatedly accused by opponents and election observers of rigging votes. He has denied those accusations.

