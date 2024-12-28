WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel writing Gaza genocide with ink made in the West: UN rapporteur
The UN special rapporteur condemned the burning of the last major health facility in northern besieged Gaza and the forceful evacuation of patients and staff.
Israel writing Gaza genocide with ink made in the West: UN rapporteur
Initial reports indicated that some key departments were severely burned and destroyed during the attack.  / Photo: AA
December 28, 2024

Israel is writing one of the darkest pages in the history of genocides, with "Made in the West" ink, Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories has said.

Francesca in an X post on Saturday condemned the Israeli tactics of forceful displacement of staff and patients from Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the Israeli attack on the Kamal Adwan Hospital put "the last major health facility" in northern besieged Gaza out of service, calling an end to "this horror."

Initial reports indicated that some key departments were severely burned and destroyed during the attack.

At the same time, 60 health workers and 25 patients in critical condition, including those on ventilators, reportedly remain at the hospital, it said on X.

The UN agency said patients in moderate to severe conditions were forced to evacuate to the destroyed and non-functional Indonesian Hospital.

"WHO is deeply concerned for their safety," it said.

"This raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital comes after escalating restrictions on access for WHO and partners and repeated attacks on or near the facility since early October," it said.

"Such hostilities and the raids are undoing all our efforts and support to keep the facility minimal functional."

According to a source at the hospital, the Israeli army threatened the hospital’s director, Hossam Abu Safiya, with arrest if the facility was not fully evacuated.

The source also confirmed that several patients died in the ICU after the Israeli army cut off their oxygen supply.

RelatedIsraeli rights group petitions court to halt attacks on north Gaza hospital
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us