WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli rights group petitions court to halt attacks on north Gaza hospital
Physicians for Human Rights has petitioned the Israeli High Court of Justice so that Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza could be spared from occupiers' attacks.
Israeli rights group petitions court to halt attacks on north Gaza hospital
The hospital's director Hussam Abu Safiya says the facility came under fire from Israeli tanks, forcing medics and patients to vacate the hospital's corridors. / Photo: AA
December 25, 2024

An Israeli rights group said that it petitioned the High Court of Justice to halt army attacks on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Physicians for Human Rights group said the petition seeks an immediate halt to Israeli army attacks on the hospital.

It also calls for establishing a humanitarian corridor to the besieged hospital to bring fuel, medicine, and medical equipment and safely evacuate patients and medical staff from the facility.

The Israeli group said the hospital has been under repeated Israeli attacks, causing deaths among patients and medical staff and damaging its equipment and facilities.

"Evacuating Kamal Adwan Hospital left thousands of residents in northern Gaza without medical care," it added.

No date has yet been set by the High Court to look into the petition.

RelatedIsrael forcibly removes patients from north Gaza hospital: medics

On Tuesday, the Israeli army detonated two explosive-laden robots in the vicinity of the hospital, according to witnesses.

The hospital's director Hussam Abu Safiya said on Monday that the facility came under fire from Israeli tanks, forcing medics and patients to vacate the hospital's corridors.

Israel launched a large-scale ground offensive on northern Gaza on October 5 to allegedly prevent the Palestinian group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid including food, medicine, and fuel has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the verge of imminent famine.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on Gaza that has killed over 45,300 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine's Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us