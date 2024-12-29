WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli soldiers post videos of Gaza homes torched with racist song
Videos accompanied by racist song, "Let your village burn".
Israeli soldiers post videos of Gaza homes torched with racist song
A drone view shows smoke above Beit Hanoun in Gaza.  / Photo: Reuters
December 29, 2024

Israeli soldiers, operating in the heavily besieged area of northern Gaza, posted footage on social media Saturday showing homes in the town of Beit Hanoun being set on fire, accompanied by the racist song "Let your village burn."

The soldiers, part of the military's 92nd Battalion, were filmed torching homes belonging to forcibly displaced residents of Beit Hanoun.

The footage, captured using drones, depicted widespread destruction in the targeted area.

The racist song "Let your village burn" has been a recurring element in Israeli celebrations and demonstrations.

Following massacres carried out by Israeli forces in Rafah in southern Gaza, Israelis in Jerusalem were seen celebrating to the same song.

The chant has also been popular among supporters of certain Israeli football clubs, who frequently direct it at Palestinians during matches.

Israel has killed more than 45,400 victims in Gaza since an October 7, 2023, cross-border attack by Hamas, reducing the enclave to rubble.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us