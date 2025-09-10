Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be brought to justice.

Pointing to the indictment against Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court over war crimes in Gaza, Al Thani said, "He needs to be brought to justice.”

Al Thani said that a collective regional response is being prepared to counter Israel’s attack on Doha, stressing that consultations are under way with Arab and Islamic partners.

“There is a response that will happen from the region. This response is currently under consultation and discussion with other partners in the region,” Al Thani said.

He confirmed that Doha will host an Arab-Islamic summit in the coming days to decide on measures against the Israeli assault.

'We are betrayed'

The premier voiced outrage at the strike, declaring, “I have no words to express how enraged we are at such an act; this is state terror,” he said.

“We are betrayed,” he added.

He also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of destroying hopes for Israeli hostages in Gaza and obstructing ceasefire efforts.