Nearly 200,000 people across France took part in protests as part of the "Block Everything" movement, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau announced at a press conference.

Retailleau said on Wednesday that young people were "particularly represented" in the protests, which he accused of being "hijacked by far-left and ultra-left movements."

He insisted that despite "very, very numerous attempts" to paralyse the country, "blockers did not block France."

The protests gave rise to a total of 812 protest actions nationwide, according to official figures.

In the capital, clashes broke out near several strategic locations, including Porte d'Aubervilliers, high schools and the Gare du Nord railway station.

Police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators as several trash bins were set on fire.

In the downtown Chatelet neighbourhood, a building caught fire, prompting a major intervention by firefighters.

The Forum des Halles shopping centre in central Paris was closed after calls for looting as protesters marched towards the site.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation also announced air traffic disruptions at Marseille, Nice, Bastia, Ajaccio, Figari and Calvi airports, with delays and cancellations expected later in the day.

Around 295 people have been arrested nationwide in the protests, Retailleau said earlier.

He also accused some politicians of attempting to "create an insurrectional climate in France."