WORLD
2 min read
Canada reassesses Israel relations after strike on Qatar
"The attack yesterday on Qatar was unacceptable," says Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.
Canada reassesses Israel relations after strike on Qatar
Canada 'evaluating' ties with Israel following attack on Qatar / AFP
September 10, 2025

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand has announced that Ottawa is "evaluating" bilateral relations with Israel following an Israeli air strike on Qatar's capital, Doha.

Noting that the Canadian government is "on a track to recognise Palestine formally" since July 30, Anand said at a news conference on Wednesday in Edmonton that "at the same time, we are evaluating the relationship with Israel."

Anand, who is in Alberta province's capital, Edmonton, for the meeting of the Liberal Party's national caucus, told reporters: "The attack yesterday on Qatar was unacceptable. It was a violation of Qatari airspace."

"There were deaths on the ground at a time when Qatar was trying to facilitate peace," she added.

Emphasising that "there are many moving pieces in the Middle East," Anand affirmed that Canada is working towards peace in the region and urged the need "to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza."

"That is why Canada is the third highest bilateral donor of humanitarian aid, and we want to see the food trucks being able to pass through on land," she stressed.

Recommended
RelatedTRT World - Qatar under attack: Israel behaving like a ‘rogue state’ by targeting sovereign nations

On Tuesday, Israel's military said it conducted a "precise strike targeting the senior leadership" of the Palestinian group.

Qatar condemned the "cowardly" attack, saying the strike targeted residential buildings that housed members of Hamas's political bureau.

The Gulf state, along with the US and Egypt, has been playing a central role in efforts to mediate an end to Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed more than 64,600 Palestinians since October 2023.

RelatedTRT World - Trump says trade deal with Canada 'very hard' over Palestine stance
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hamas calls US 'accomplice' in Israel's Qatar attack as funerals held in Doha
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
Netanyahu vows 'no Palestinian state' as he approves illegal West Bank settlement plan
UNSC condemns attack on Doha but avoids naming Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UAE president's Gulf visit aims for regional coordination following Israeli attack on Doha: aide
Israel's terrorist attack on truce negotiators in Qatar won't change Gaza ceasefire demands: Hamas
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
European Parliament backs Gaza resolution, eyes suspension of Israel support
Ireland to skip Eurovision 2026 over Israel's participation; Slovenia, Spain to follow
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
Qatar holds funeral for victims of Israel's Doha attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us