German security chiefs face grilling over deadly Christmas market attack
The suspect has been remanded in custody in a top-security facility on five counts of murder and 205 counts of attempted murder, prosecutors say.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany needs to "investigate whether this terrible act could have been prevented". / Photo: Reuters
December 30, 2024

German security and intelligence chiefs are due on Monday to face questioning about the car-ramming attack that killed five people and wounded more than 200 at a Christmas market 10 days ago.

They will be quizzed about possible missed clues and security failures before the December 20 attack in the eastern city of Magdeburg, where police arrested the 50-year-old psychiatrist Taleb al Abdulmohsen at the scene.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, Saxony-Anhalt state officials, and the heads of Germany's domestic and foreign intelligence services are expected to face a closed-door committee hearing in parliament from 1200 GMT.

Abdulmohsen is the only suspect in the attack in which a rented BMW sport utility vehicle ploughed through the crowd of revellers at high speed, leaving a trail of bloody carnage.

Investigators have yet to declare a suspected motive in the assault.

'Terrible act'

Abdulmohsen, by contrast, has voiced strongly anti-Islam views, sympathies with the far right, and anger at Germany for allowing in too many Muslim war refugees and other asylum-seekers.

According to unconfirmed media reports citing unnamed German security sources, he has in the past been treated for mental illness and tested positive for drug use on the night of his arrest.

The suspect has been remanded in custody in a top-security facility on five counts of murder and 205 counts of attempted murder, prosecutors said, but not so far on terrorism-related charges.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who faces elections in February, has declared that Germany needs to "investigate whether this terrible act could have been prevented".

"No stone must be left unturned," he told news portal t-online on Friday, echoing similar comments by Faeser.

