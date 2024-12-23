WORLD
3 MIN READ
Anti-Muslim attacks reported in Germany after car-ramming attack
Anti-Racism Commissioner Reem Alabali-Radovan says counselling centres in Magdeburg and the surrounding area reported violent attacks against migrants and Muslims following the Christmas market attack.
Anti-Muslim attacks reported in Germany after car-ramming attack
Initially, the attack drew comparisons on social media to an immigrant's deadly attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016.  / Photo: AFP
December 23, 2024

Germany's Anti-Racism Commissioner Reem Alabali-Radovan has expressed concern following reports of anti-Muslim attacks in the aftermath of a car ramming last week on a Christmas market in the eastern city of Magdeburg that killed five people and left more than 200 injured.

"Since the weekend, our anti-racism counselling centres in Magdeburg and the surrounding area have reported an increasingly hostile atmosphere and violent attacks against migrants and Muslims," the press quoted Alabali-Radovan as saying in Berlin on Monday.

"Unfortunately, this act is now being used as an outlet to allow racism to run its course. We must not accept that under any circumstances. We must oppose any attempt to exploit this act politically," she added.

Alabali-Radovan stressed that "terror always aims to destroy social cohesion, divide people and spread fear."

Earlier in the day, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck had warned his fellow citizens against fuelling hatred against Muslims and foreigners in the wake of the attack.

"Don't believe what propagandists on the internet want you to believe. The lie is faster than the truth," he said in a video message posted on social media. 

"Take time for the truth. Take time for scepticism, for doubts, for questions. Don't let hate get to you," added Habeck, who is also the Green Party's candidate for chancellor in early general elections in February. 

His comments followed a far-right protest on Saturday in Magdeburg, where the alleged attacker — identified as Taleb Al-Abdulmohsen, a 50-year-old psychiatrist from Saudi Arabia who has lived in Germany since 2006 — carried out the car ramming on Friday.

RelatedMan held after threatening to stab Arabs at Christmas market in Germany

Far-right and Zionist

Abdulmohsen is described as being anti-Muslim and a supporter of the far-right and Zionism.

He had been working as a psychiatrist in Bernburg, south of Magdeburg.

Abdulmohsen shared posts in support of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, a far-right party opposed to Muslim immigration, and other anti-Islam groups in Europe.

Initially, the attack drew comparisons on social media to an immigrant's deadly attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016.

Later, when it was revealed that the suspect was an anti-Muslim Zionist, the far-right went into damage control mode, saying he hated Germany more than Islam.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us