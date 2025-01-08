TÜRKİYE
Cyprus must formalise its two-state reality after 50 years — Fidan
Turkish top diplomat Fidan highlighted the marginalisation and international isolation policies against the TRNC, saying the measures in place could not impede its historical progress.​​​​​​​
Fidan arrived in Lefkosa on Wednesday on a two-day working visit to the TRNC. / Photo: AA
January 8, 2025

Türkiye has called on a two-state peace accord in Cyprus as the United Nations prepares to meet with all sides in early spring in hopes of restarting formal talks to resolve the issue.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Cyprus “must continue on the path of a two-state solution” and that expending efforts on other arrangements ending the island’s half-century divide would be “a waste of time.”

Turkish top diplomat Fidan met with the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersin Tatar.

The meeting was held in Lefkosa on Wednesday, TRNC's capital, where Fidan had earlier met with his counterpart Tahsin Ertugruloglu upon his arrival.

Isolation policies against TRNC

Speaking at a joint news conference with Tatar, Fidan expressed his desire for Türkiye, Greece, the TRNC, and the Greek Cypriot administration to work together to build a better future in the region.

Additionally, Fidan highlighted the marginalisation and international isolation policies against the TRNC, saying the measures in place could not impede its historical progress.​​​​​​​

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece, and the UK.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
