WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bulgaria's parliament approves coalition led by centre-right's Zhelyazkov
Some 125 lawmakers at the 240-seat legislature approved Zhelyazkov's proposed cabinet in a vote on Thursday, opening the way for a new government to take office.
Bulgaria's parliament approves coalition led by centre-right's Zhelyazkov
The government has pledged to restore financial stability and maintain pro-EU and pro-NATO policies. / Photo: AFP
January 16, 2025

Bulgaria's parliament approved on Thursday a cabinet led by Rosen Zhelyazkov, a former parliament speaker, ending months of negotiations on the formation of a coalition government.

The centre-right GERB party won a snap election in October, the seventh held in the Balkan state in four years, but has had to hold tough talks with other political parties for more than two months in order to form a government.

Zhelyazkov, proposed as PM-designate by the largest parliamentary GERB-SDS group, received a mandate from President Rumen Radev on Wednesday to form a government.

Bulgaria, the poorest member of the European Union, has been plagued by revolving-door governments since anti-graft protests in 2020 unseated a GERB coalition.

The NATO member needs political stability to speed up the uptake of EU funds into its creaking infrastructure and nudge it towards adopting the euro.

"Bulgaria needs a regular government that will implement policies supporting the democratic rule of law, the competitiveness of the economy, security, and protecting citizens' social rights," Zhelyazkov told the parliament ahead of the vote.

Bulgaria's plans to join the euro zone have been pushed back twice because of missed inflation targets. Zhelyazkov pledged on Wednesday that his government will help the country make it into the single-currency bloc.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us