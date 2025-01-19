WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump vows to act with 'historic speed and strength' post-inauguration
Trump slams Biden and says his term is a "failed administration", promising a brand-new day of American strength and prosperity.
Trump vows to act with 'historic speed and strength' post-inauguration
"Every Biden executive order will be repealed," Trump says.  / Photo: AFP
January 19, 2025

Donald Trump has told a pre-inauguration rally that he would act with "historic speed and strength" upon becoming US president, one day ahead of his return to the White House.

"Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country. We have to do it," Trump told the crowd gathered at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Sunday.

Since the election, "the stock market has surged," and "Bitcoin has shattered one record high after another," Trump said.

Trump stayed consistent with the framing he often used in his campaign, criticising President Joe Biden's term as a "failed administration" and promising to "end the reign of a failed and corrupt political establishment."

"Tomorrow, at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand-new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride," he told his supporters.

"Every Biden executive order will be repealed."

Trump also said that he would make public records on the 35th president John F. Kennedy (JFK) and Martin Luther King Jr assassinations.

Long lines of supporters snaked around several city blocks in Washington's Chinatown neighbourhood, with soldiers directing people towards the Capital One arena, a 20,000-seat stadium that is home to the city's basketball and ice hockey teams.

'Achieved more without being president'

The 78-year-old Trump focused on immigration in his campaign-style speech, driving home the dark messages that helped spur his remarkable victory in November's presidential election.

"We're going to stop the invasion of our borders," added Trump, whose administration has indicated that it plans to launch raids targeting undocumented migrants within days of taking office.

Trump touched on the ceasefire deal in besieged Gaza, saying it "would have never happened" if he weren't elected.

Trump took credit for the truce, rebuffing Biden, who has also taken credit for the deal.

"We achieved more without being president than they achieved in four years with being president," Trump said, dwelling on the moment.

He previously warned that if the US was not respected, the ceasefire could unravel: "If they respect us, it will hold. If they don't respect us, all hell will break out."

Trump is set to officially take the presidency for a second term on January 20 at noon in the Capitol Building.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us