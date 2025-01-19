Donald Trump has told a pre-inauguration rally that he would act with "historic speed and strength" upon becoming US president, one day ahead of his return to the White House.

"Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country. We have to do it," Trump told the crowd gathered at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Sunday.

Since the election, "the stock market has surged," and "Bitcoin has shattered one record high after another," Trump said.

Trump stayed consistent with the framing he often used in his campaign, criticising President Joe Biden's term as a "failed administration" and promising to "end the reign of a failed and corrupt political establishment."

"Tomorrow, at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand-new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride," he told his supporters.

"Every Biden executive order will be repealed."

Trump also said that he would make public records on the 35th president John F. Kennedy (JFK) and Martin Luther King Jr assassinations.

Long lines of supporters snaked around several city blocks in Washington's Chinatown neighbourhood, with soldiers directing people towards the Capital One arena, a 20,000-seat stadium that is home to the city's basketball and ice hockey teams.

'Achieved more without being president'

The 78-year-old Trump focused on immigration in his campaign-style speech, driving home the dark messages that helped spur his remarkable victory in November's presidential election.

"We're going to stop the invasion of our borders," added Trump, whose administration has indicated that it plans to launch raids targeting undocumented migrants within days of taking office.

Trump touched on the ceasefire deal in besieged Gaza, saying it "would have never happened" if he weren't elected.

Trump took credit for the truce, rebuffing Biden, who has also taken credit for the deal.

"We achieved more without being president than they achieved in four years with being president," Trump said, dwelling on the moment.

He previously warned that if the US was not respected, the ceasefire could unravel: "If they respect us, it will hold. If they don't respect us, all hell will break out."

Trump is set to officially take the presidency for a second term on January 20 at noon in the Capitol Building.