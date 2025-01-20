Leaders from around the world have reacted to Donald Trump's return to the White House, offering congratulations and urging good relations with the mercurial leader.

Here are some of the first reactions after Trump took the oath of office for a second term on Monday:

Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "Since Mr. Trump repeatedly said he would end the Russia-Ukraine war, we as Türkiye will do whatever is necessary in this regard. We need to resolve this issue as soon as possible. This issue will be on our agenda with our talks with Mr. Trump, and we will take our steps accordingly. I wish Mr. Trump's second term would bring good for all humanity."

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated US President Donald Trump and said he was open to dialogue with the new US administration on Ukraine and nuclear arms.

"We see the statements by the newly elected president of the United States and members of his team about the desire to restore direct contacts with Russia," said Putin.

"We also hear his statement about the need to do everything possible to prevent World War Three. We of course welcome this attitude and congratulate the elected president of the United States of America on taking office."

Ukraine

"President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

NATO

NATO chief Mark Rutte has said Trump's return "will turbo-charge defence spending and production" at the alliance.

Israel

"I believe that working together again we will raise the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding "the "best days of our alliance are yet to come".

EU

"The EU looks forward to working closely with you to tackle global challenges," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X. "Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen their common security."

India

"I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world," said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating his "dear friend" Trump.

Canada

"We are strongest when we work together, and I look forward to working with President Trump," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, adding - after Trump threatened to impose 25-percent tariffs on Canadian imports - that "Canada and the United States have the world's most successful economic partnership."

Germany

"The US is our closest ally and the aim of our policy is always a good transatlantic relationship," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Sweden

"Warm congratulations @realDonaldTrump on being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. Sweden looks forward to continued close cooperation with the US" said Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden.

Finland

"I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you @realDonaldTrump as you assume office as the President of the United States. The US is our key strategic partner and ally. I look forward to close cooperation during your term," Finland President Alexander Stubb wrote on X.

UK

"For centuries, the relationship between our two nations has been one of collaboration, cooperation and enduring partnership ... Together, we have defended the world from tyranny and worked towards our mutual security and prosperity," said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"With President Trump's longstanding affection and historical ties to the United Kingdom, I know that depth of friendship will continue," he added.

The king, on the other hand, has sent a personal message of congratulations to President Trump on his inauguration, reflecting on the enduring special relationship between the UK and the US, according to Buckingham Palace.

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Antony Albanese vowed to work with Trump on the "opportunities and challenges ahead."

"Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your inauguration as 47th President of the United States. The United States is a great friend of Australia’s. Our Alliance has never been stronger," Albanese wrote on X.

Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, in a message on X, extended "warmest" congratulations to Trump on his inauguration as president, saying he looks forward to "collaborating with you to reinforce the enduring Japan-US partnership and jointly pursue our shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The Hiroshima prefectural government said it is inviting Trump to its capital city for the 80th anniversary of the US conducting the world's first atomic bomb attack.

Pakistan

Writing on X, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he looks forward to working with Trump to strengthen the "enduring Pakistan-US partnership."

"My warmest congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his assumption of office as the forty-seventh President of the United States of America," Sharif said.

Taiwan

Taiwanese regional leader William Lai Ching-te in his message said: "Sincere congratulations to @realDonaldTrump & @JDVance on your inauguration as #POTUS & #VP."

"Taiwan looks forward to working with your administration to promote enduring freedom, peace & prosperity around the world. We wish you great success in the years ahead," he wrote on X.

Maldives

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said his country looks forward to working with the new US administration to "advance our shared goals for global peace and elevate our long-standing mutually beneficial bilateral partnership during this term."

"I wish you wisdom and resolve as you take the helm at a time when the world is engulfed in dire turmoil and uncertainty," he wrote on X.

New Zealand

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters extended congratulations to JD Vance on his swearing-in as the US vice president.

"We look forward to working together with Vice President Vance to further deepen the relationship between New Zealand & the United States, two of the world’s great, longest-running democracies," he said in a post on X.