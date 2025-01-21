WORLD
Trump signs first executive orders after inaugural parade
The executive orders include the rescission of 78 Biden-era orders, withdrawal from Paris climate agreement and a freeze on new regulations.
US President Donald Trump holds letter to the UN stating the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena / Photo: AFP
January 21, 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed a slew of executive orders following the inaugural parade in Capital One arena in Washington.

Trump started on Monday by signing the rescission of 78 Biden-era orders.

He also signed other orders that included a freeze on new regulations, a hiring freeze on federal workers and the withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

Trump's order on the Paris Accord withdrawal says it's among a number of international agreements that don't reflect US values and "steer American taxpayer dollars to countries that do not require, or merit, financial assistance in the interests of the American people."

Instead of joining a global agreement, "the United States' successful track record of advancing both economic and environmental objectives should be a model for other countries,'' Trump said.

He also signed an executive order that will require federal workers to return to office full-time, ending remote work.

"Heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch of Government shall, as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis," the White House said in a statement confirming the executive order.

On the border, he signed an order declaring a national emergency at the southern US border that paves the way to deploy American troops there.

Later, at the White House, he issued pardons for participants in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

The pardons fulfill Trump's promise to release supporters who tried to help him overturn his election defeat four years ago.

"These are the hostages," he said while signing the paperwork in the Oval Office.

RelatedHow the world is reacting to Trump's inauguration

Reversing Biden orders

With his first batch of memoranda and orders, Trump repealed dozens of former President Joe Biden's actions.

Addressing his supporters during the inaugural parade, he said he would revoke nearly 80 "destructive and radical" executive actions of the previous Biden administration.

He rescinded sanctions imposed by the former Biden administration on far-right illegal Zionist Israeli settler groups and individuals for committing violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, the new White House website said.

The website said Trump rescinded Executive Order 14115 issued on February 1, 2024, which authorised the imposition of certain sanctions "on Persons Undermining Peace, Security, and Stability in the West Bank."

He also revoked Biden's last-minute decision to remove Cuba from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Additionally, he revoked Biden's order that sought to reduce the risks that artificial intelligence poses to consumers, workers and national security, as well as another order that set target of 50 percent of new vehicles sales by 2030 as electric vehicles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
