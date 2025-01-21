The cheers of football fans in Gaza have been silenced by Israeli bombs. The stadiums, once full of life, now only echo with explosions. Mahmoud Raafat Salama, who once gave his all on the field dreaming of success, now seeks refuge among the rubble to protect his family. Speaking to TRT World, the athlete said, "The football pitch I once played on is now my bomb shelter."

Salama's case isn't unique: he is one of thousands of Palestinians whose reality changed because of Israel's relentless attacks. "I was a professional footballer who loved the sport and dreamed of representing the world's best clubs. However, the massacre destroyed that dream, and now I live in a small tent with my wife and children," he said.

Salama, 30, has been displaced five times since the beginning of Israel's latest war which began in October 2023. Each time, he has moved further away from his life as a professional footballer, immersing himself in a daily struggle for survival.

"They used to compare me to Lionel Messi because of my playing style. Now, my greatest skill is finding a safe place where my family can sleep each night," he said.

His wife and two young daughters, Selene and Sila, share a tiny tent with him. Sila, born amid the occupation, has never known a stable home.

"When Sila was born, instead of celebrating, we trembled with fear at each explosion. Her first cry mixed with the sound of bombs," Salama recalled.

A dream cut short

Salama's path to professional football began at the age of 12 years old in the Shuja'iyya neighbourhood of Gaza. A coach discovered him playing at school and took him to Al-Wifaq Sports Club. Then, he joined professional clubs in Egypt and Jordan.

"I played for Al-Ahly SC in Egypt and for Al-Aqaba SC in Jordan. The path to becoming a professional footballer was full of challenges, difficult moments, but also beautiful ones," Salama said. The outbreak of violence shattered that dream.

"My focus shifted from perfecting my technique to figuring out how to shield my daughters from the relentless bombings."

Salama's life now revolves around basic needs he once took for granted. "I went from worrying about my diet to wondering if we'd have anything to eat the next day," he said.

He hasn't been able to train or play football for more than a year. "The impact has been devastating; all the football fields have been destroyed."

But taking care of his daughters and family has been his top priority. "Sila smiles even though her eyes are irritated from viruses. I try to treat her with bitter tea because we have no access to medicine," he lamented.

According to the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), nearly 400 players have been killed since Israel's war began on October 7, 2023, including at least 240 footballers and more than 60 children.

"Some of my friends and teammates have died. Fields where we used to play are now rubble or mass graves," Salama said.

The Yarmouk Stadium now lies partially destroyed. Beyond the structural damage, the stadium was temporarily converted by Israeli forces into a detention centre where Palestinian civilians, including at least two children, were mistreated.

"Seeing the stands where people used to cheer for us turned into ruins is heartbreaking," Salama said.

Double standards

According to Salama, "The situation leaves no safe spaces for sports in Gaza. We've lost many athletes, and at this moment, we've lost the ability to continue practising sports."

The current tragedy adds to a long history of hardships faced by Palestinian athletes. Even before October 7, these athletes were enduring insurmountable obstacles.

During the Great March of Return, a series of protests from 2018-2019 in Gaza demanding the end of the Israeli blockade and the right of return for refugees, Muhammed Khalil Obeid, a defender for Gaza's Al-Salah Club, saw his career abruptly ended when Israeli snipers shot him in both knees during a peaceful protest. His case, far from isolated, reflects a troubling pattern.

In 2018, long before the current escalation, the organisation Visualizing Palestine documented 56 cases of Palestinian footballers affected by Israeli actions: 26 faced travel restrictions, 12 were victims of bombings, 11 were shot, nine were arrested, and another nine lost limbs.

One of the most harrowing cases was that of Jawhar Nasser Jawhar, who, at the age of 19, was shot 11 times at an Israeli checkpoint, ending his promising career. Equally tragic was the case of Mahmoud Sarsak, a member of the Palestinian national team, who was detained at the age of 22 and held without charges for three years.

The response from international sports organisations has been, at best, indifferent. While FIFA acted swiftly to sanction Russia when it launched a war in Ukraine, its stance toward Israel has been markedly different.

A recent report by the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor revealed the devastating impact the war has had on Gaza's sports infrastructure. According to the report, over 80 percent of sports facilities in the enclave are now unusable.

The organisation has issued an urgent call to the International Olympic Committee and FIFA to take action against Israel, demanding accountability for the crimes committed against Palestinian athletes.

"I sadly observe the double standards at play," said Salama, reflecting on FIFA's decision to postpone any action against Israel.

Beyond Gaza

While the situation in Gaza is critical, the challenges faced by Palestinian athletes extend far beyond their borders. In the occupied West Bank, athletes like Wasim Abu Sal, Palestine's first Olympic boxer, also encountered difficulties under the occupation.

"Military checkpoints prevent me from training with peers in my weight class. I had to prepare for the Olympics through video calls with my coach," Abu Sal told TRT World.

Even in the diaspora, Palestinian athletes like swimmer Yazan Al Bawwab fight a different but equally challenging battle. "I've been made to feel uncomfortable for wearing the Palestinian flag on my swimsuit," he said, recalling incidents of discrimination during the World Cup.

He also faces financial obstacles in his sports career. "There's no funding, so I have to work two jobs," he revealed, highlighting the extra effort required to pursue his Olympic dream.

An uncertain future

The Israeli occupation forces have destroyed countless sports fields and harmed numerous athletes.

With a mix of urgency and hope, Mahmoud delivers this message to international sports organisations: "It's crucial that they support Palestinian sports in Gaza so it can recover quickly and move forward."

"My biggest concern now is my children and what their future will look like. I still dream of the day they can play freely, without fear of bombs. That would be my greatest goal."

This article was originally published on TRT Espanol.