WORLD
Rubio freezes new funding for nearly all US aid programmes worldwide
Secretary of State Marco Rubio orders sweeping freeze on new funding for almost all American foreign assistance, without indicating if the move impacts US military support for Ukraine.
While Rubio's order exempted military assistance to allies Israel and also Egypt from the freeze, there was no indication of a similar waiver to allow US military assistance to Ukraine through. / Photo: Reuters
January 24, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered a halt to virtually all American foreign aid, but made exceptions for emergency food programmes and military support to two allies.

"No new funds shall be obligated for new awards or extensions of existing awards until each proposed new award or extension has been reviewed and approved... as consistent with President Trump's agenda," said the memo to staff on Friday.

The order that won't affect Israel and Egypt threatened a quick halt to many of the billions of dollars in US-funded projects globally to support health, education, development, job training, anti-corruption, security assistance and other efforts.

The US provides more foreign aid globally than any other country, budgeting about $60 billion in 2023, or about 1 percent of the US budget.

Rubio's order, delivered in a cable sent to US embassies worldwide, specifically exempted emergency food programmes, such as those helping to feed millions in a widening famine in Sudan.

The cable spells out the execution of the aid-freezing executive order President Donald Trump signed on Monday.

Life or death consequences

But Friday's order especially disappointed humanitarian officials by not including specific exemptions for life-saving health programmes, such as clinics and immunisation programmes.

Some leading aid organisations were interpreting the directive as an immediate stop-work order for US-funded aid work globally, a former senior US Agency for International Development official said.

Many would likely cease operations immediately so as not to incur more costs, the official said.

Suspending funding "could have life or death consequences" for children and families around the world, said Abby Maxman, head of Oxfam America.

At the United Nations, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said: "These are bilateral decisions but nonetheless we expect those nations who have the capability to generously fund development assistance."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
