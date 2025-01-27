Residents in eastern DR Congo’s largest city, Goma, woke up on Monday morning afraid and uncertain about who was in control of the area after M23 rebels claimed to have captured the city, as their fight with Congolese security forces escalated in recent days in one ofAfrica’s longest wars.

Gunshots rang out across Goma overnight before dozens of men in military uniform were seen early Monday morning marching with their guns into the city, which is the capital of North Kivu province.

It was unclear if the men who were cheered on by some residents from the roadside were the M23 rebels.

The Congolese government has not confirmed the reported takeover.

The M23 rebel group is one of about 100 armed groups vying for a foothold in the mineral-rich region in the decades-long conflict.

The rebels temporarily took over Goma in 2012 and resurfaced in late 2021, according to Congo’s government and United Nations experts.

Analysts have warned the latest escalation of hostilities could further destabilise the region, which is already home to one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises with more than 6 million people displaced.

A prolonged battle

More than a third of North Kivu's population are among the displaced, according to a UN report.

In a statement late Sunday, the UN Security Council called on the M23 to immediately reverse its advances.

“The members of the Security Council condemned the ongoing flagrant disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC and that the M23 put an end to the establishment of parallel administrations in the DRC territory,” the statement added, referring to Congo's other name.

The rebels announced early Monday they had captured the city just as a deadline they gave to Congolese security forces to surrender their weapons was about to expire.

The rebels asked the Congolese military to assemble at the central stadium and urged residents to remain calm.

The reported advance into Goma is the culmination of a prolonged battle between the rebels and the Congolese security forces during which several towns fell to the rebels.