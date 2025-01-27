Pakistan’s lawmakers have linked permission for Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service with an apology from the tech mogul for his recent remarks that irked people in the South Asian nation.

Islamabad announced earlier this month that Starlink had been registered, and Musk confirmed that his company was in talks to launch the service.

But last week, a committee of senators that gives policy input for the IT and telecom sector raised concerns about Musk’s online vitriolic that linked Pakistan to the UK’s ‘grooming gangs’ scandal.

Talking about Musk and Starlink, during a Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecommunication, lawmakers said Pakistan has made it clear that Musk needs the necessary permit and license for Starlink before launching operations in the country.

They also asked Musk to apologise for controversial statements he made regarding grooming gangs in the UK allegedly operated by Pakistanis.

Senator Palwasha Khan criticised Musk for his anti-Pakistan tirade and accused him of aligning with India's narrative against Pakistan.

“It seems Elon Musk has partnered with India to propagate false allegations against Pakistan,” Khan said.

Khan’s comments come as the tech mogul endorsed a narrative promoted by Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Rajya Sabha MP linked to India's Shiv Sena (UBT) party.

According to Chaturvedi, the blame for grooming gangs in the UK should not be placed on Asia as a whole but rather on “one rogue nation”—Pakistan. Musk publicly supported this statement, calling it “true” on X.

Another senator, Afnanullah Khan, suggested that Starlink should only be granted a license if Musk publicly apologises for his remarks.

Afnanullah told TRT World that the matter of Musk’s comments and an apology had been handed over to the foreign ministry. TRT World reached out to other members of the committee but received no response.

“Musk’s been supporting very right-wing, problematic political movements, including Donald Trump, in the US. And of course, like with some statements, you know, there's stereotyping, and there's racism and bigotry involved in the things he says, especially around Pakistan as well,” Usama Khilji, director of a digital rights organisation called Bolo Bhi, told TRT World.

“So in that sense, I think the Pakistani senators have a right to question the motives of a person who puts Pakistan in a bad light but wants to do business and take money from the country,” he said.

“But, I think it's also important to balance that with the need for good internet access in the country. And if the company is one of the big contenders that will have good quality internet, then I think that has to be considered as well,” he added.

The important link

Pakistan’s Telecommunications Authority - the sector’s regulator - said that Starlink’s application was pending security clearance.

In a brief presented by the PTA in the senate meeting, a copy of which is available with TRT World, Starlink approached them for permission to operate in Pakistan in 2022.

In order for any satellite service provider to operate in Pakistan, they need to comply with the PTA’s rules and regulations. Currently, no provider offers direct satellite services to consumers except the Pakistan Telecommunication Company.

The PTA brief said that Pakistan introduced new satellite policies in 2023 and space activity rules in 2024. These require satellite internet providers like Starlink to register with PSARB (Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board) and obtain no-objection certificates (NOCs) from regulators like PTA.

At the moment, Starlink’s case is under technical review for setting up earth gateway stations and ensuring compatibility with existing satellite systems. PTA will issue the license once PSARB completes its process.

Starlink is among several satellite internet service companies, including one from China, that are interested in Pakistan. So far, none of them have gained regulatory approvals and licenses.

Pakistan is currently a favourite for many of these satellite internet companies as the developing world has a large appetite for the internet, and the introduction of reliable high-speed internet can change a country and its economy.

Grooming gang controversy

Musk’s statements about grooming gangs, which refers to a case in the UK involving individuals of Pakistani origin, sparked outrage in Pakistan and among the diaspora. Critics argue that such remarks fuel xenophobia and are based on overgeneralisations of complex societal issues.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Musk’s erratic attacks on the government, suggesting his “lies and misinformation” on grooming gangs were amplifying the “poison” of the far right.

The ‘grooming gangs’ scandal refers to a series of criminal cases in England where organised groups sexually exploited young girls, primarily in the north and Midlands, between 1997 and 2013.

Starlink’s link to Ukraine

While Musk waits for Pakistan to approve Starlink’s application, the satellite internet service has been lauded for its role in conflict zones and remote areas.

In Ukraine, for example, Starlink provided vital connectivity during the ongoing war, earning praise for its ability to maintain communication in challenging environments.

Such capabilities make the service appealing to developing nations like Pakistan, where internet access remains inconsistent in rural and mountainous regions.

Khilji said Starlink will add another internet service provider for Pakistan.

“I think as many as we get, the more we can get the better it is. I think there should be more satellite internet providers so this way we have a choice and variety and the prices can also be competitive.”