WORLD
5 MIN READ
Why is the UK's decade-old 'grooming gangs' scandal back in the news?
A disregard for facts or obfuscation of truth is what those on the extreme of far-right rely on to find an enemy, create fear and sow hate in furtherance of their politics.
Why is the UK's decade-old 'grooming gangs' scandal back in the news?
In November, the Labour government published groundbreaking data on the ethnicity of child sexual abuse victims and perpetrators. / Photo: Reuters
January 8, 2025

If one has to scroll through the billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk's feed on X right now, it appears more like a rallying cry to save the 'white' civilisation from immigrants, who are enjoying a free rein to rape, murder or indulge in child sexual abuse as they please.

Cherry-picking a decade-old case in Britain, that came to be known as the 'grooming gangs' scandal, Musk has been on a spree of vitriolic posts for about a week, amplifying them to his over 211 million followers.

The target of Musk's posts is one particular ethnic group, the Pakistanis, and the Labour-led British government, whom he accuses of enabling child sexual abuse.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Musk's erratic attacks on the government, suggesting his "lies and misinformation" on grooming gangs were amplifying the "poison" of the far right.

But how much of Musk's take is true or based on facts?

In November, the Labour government published groundbreaking data on the ethnicity of child sexual abuse victims and perpetrators—the first such report released by a British administration.

The findings revealed that 83 percent of those convicted in 2023 were white, while 7 percent were classified as Asian, aligning closely with the ethnic composition of the UK population.

It is worth mentioning that according to official UK statistics, 'Asian' is a broad category encompassing individuals of Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Chinese or other South Asian origins.

RelatedMusk blowing 'every conceivable dog whistle of Islamophobia': Omar Suleiman

The 'grooming gangs' scandal refers to a series of criminal cases in England where organised groups sexually exploited young girls, primarily in the north and Midlands, between 1997 and 2013.

The issue gained national attention in 2011 after The Times of London published investigative reports highlighting how ethnicity played a role in authorities' reluctance to address the problem.

A watershed moment came in 2014, with a damning investigation into the town of Rotherham revealing that at least 1,400 children, some as young as 11, had been systematically groomed and abused over a 16-year period.

The cases became highly contentious due to the racial dynamics—most victims were white, while the perpetrators in high-profile cases were men of Pakistani, Bangladeshi or Afghan heritage.

Nazir Afzal, a former chief prosecutor for North West England between 2011 and 2015, and of Pakistani heritage, had noted that South Asians were overrepresented in specific forms of street grooming highlighted in high-profile cases such as Rotherham and Rochdale.

However, he emphasised that other, more prevalent forms of child sexual abuse across the country were predominantly committed by white British men.

"I learnt of grooming gangs from @thetimes in Jan 2011. I became chief prosecutor (in) May 2011. I authorised charging Rochdale gang (in) June 2011. After convictions (May 2012), Keir put me in charge of national response. Far Right thugs attacked my home. 1000s of rapists were brought to justice," Afzal said on Tuesday.

Musk's posts reflect a troubling pattern among far-right figures: ignoring data, cherry-picking incidents and amplifying fear to create a scapegoat.

Dr. Omar Suleiman, a prominent Islamic preacher in the US, directly addressed Musk on X, pointing out the billionaire’s selective outrage.

Suleiman highlighted how Musk had previously dismissed criticism of Tesla by accusing detractors of "sampling bias" or "deliberate misrepresentation", yet he now ignores official UK data that contradicts his narrative.

"You have blown every conceivable dog whistle of Islamophobia by highlighting a select group of (horrifying) incidents supposedly in the name of Islam," Suleiman said. "If this is a deliberate smear campaign, then you are indeed every bit the hypocrite you once condemned."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us