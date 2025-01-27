Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said that over 4,000 immigrants have been deported into Mexican territory since the beginning of President Donald Trump's administration on January 20.

"From January 20 to 26, 4,094 people have arrived, the vast majority of them Mexican men and women," said Sheinbaum during her press briefing on Monday.

Trump's stringent efforts to expel as many immigrants as possible have raised alarms south of the US border.

In his first week in power, Trump repealed legal pathways for immigrants to enter US soil, such as CBP One, while deploying 1,500 military troops to safeguard the border.

However, according to Sheinbaum, the first week of Trump's administration reflected no increase in deportations of Mexican nationals compared to previous years.

"Something very important is that this is not new... Mexico has a significant history of repatriation and relations with the United States. Past presidents have dealt with it, and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also did, first with the Trump administration and then with the Biden administration," she said.

Mexico represents the largest demographic of Hispanic immigrants living in the US, accounting for 60 percent of the Hispanic population, according to the Pew Research Center.

'Mexico Embraces You'

The government led by Sheinbaum has implemented a contingency plan to receive Mexican immigrants expatriated by US authorities, called "Mexico Embraces You," a strategy which seeks to provide financial aid and even employment to deported Mexican immigrants.

On January 26, during a press conference, Sheinbaum praised Mexican labourers in the US, labelling them as the driving force behind the power of the US economy.

"Mexicans there sustain the economy of the United States, in agriculture, services, everywhere. The United States wouldn't be what it is if it weren't for the hardworking people who go there," she said.

Meanwhile, to the south of Mexico, a newly formed caravan has departed from Tapachula, Chiapas, a state bordering Guatemala and the main entry point to North America, with 2,000 asylum seekers, mostly from Venezuela and Cuba, according to local reports.