Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic ties and regional cooperation, focusing on trade, investment, and transit routes.

At a trilateral meeting in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasised that the most reliable and fastest economic corridor between Asia and Europe runs through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye.

The meeting brought together nine ministers from the three nations, who discussed infrastructure projects and trade facilitation efforts to enhance regional connectivity.

Middle Corridor: A key trade route

Fidan highlighted ongoing disruptions in global supply chains due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. These challenges, he said, have underscored the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor, which links Asia to Europe via Türkiye.

“The Middle Corridor remains the most efficient route for trade between Asia and Europe,” Fidan said, adding that Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan sit at the heart of this critical trade pathway.

Ankara Declaration signed

Following the discussions, the three countries signed the Ankara Declaration, committing to deeper cooperation in trade, logistics, and transport infrastructure.

According to Fidan, the agreement includes: modernising infrastructure along the Middle Corridor, harmonising customs procedures to ease trade, expanding digital services in commerce, and gradually eliminating trade barriers between the nations.

Additionally, an action plan was agreed upon, outlining a roadmap for implementing these initiatives in the coming years.

Geopolitical challenges and regional cooperation

Fidan also addressed broader geopolitical concerns, emphasising the need for stronger cooperation among Turkic nations amid global challenges such as energy crises, irregular migration, and security threats.

"The need for unity and solidarity within the Turkic world is growing," he said, noting that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) plays a vital role in addressing these issues.

Support for global peace efforts

During the meeting, the three nations also reaffirmed their positions on major international conflicts.

The three nations expressed their support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, advocated for regional stability and international engagement with Afghanistan, and reaffirmed their endorsement of a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine based on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as Palestine’s capital.

Additionally, they committed to supporting Syria’s reconstruction and reintegration into the international community.

Fidan stressed that Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan will continue working together to enhance regional prosperity and ensure long-term stability.

He noted that the trilateral mechanism will serve as a platform for economic collaboration and geopolitical coordination in the years ahead.