Many feared dead as passenger jet collides with military copter in US
The American Airlines flight carrying 60 passengers and four crew members crashed into the Potomac river after colliding with the military chopper near Washington's Reagan National Airport.
Search and rescue teams launched operations in the Potomac River for survivors. / Photo: AFP
January 30, 2025

Several people are feared dead when a passenger jet and a helicopter collided mid-air near the Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night and crashed into the Potomac River in what has been described as one of the biggest air disasters in the country. At least 18 bodies have been recovered, CBS News reported, citing a police official.

The American Airlines jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. US officials said three soldiers were onboard the helicopter.

All takeoffs and landings from the airport have been halted after the incident that took place at around 9:00 pm local time.

The PSA Airlines regional jet collided midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while approaching the airport, FAA said.

"We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available," American Airlines said on X.

President Donald Trump was briefed, his press secretary said, and Vice President JD Vance encouraged followers on the social media platform X to "say a prayer for everyone involved."

Trump said the accident "should have been prevented."

Police said multiple agencies were involved in a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River, which borders the airport, but that there was no immediate word on casualties.

Inflatable rescue boats were launched into the Potomac River from a point near the airport along the George Washington Parkway, just north of the airport.

Multiple helicopters, including those from the US Park Police, the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the US military, were flying over the scene of the incident in the Potomac River.

Audio from air traffic control tower reveals more details

Washington DC Fire and EMS said on X that fireboats were on the scene.

A video purported to be from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center showed two sets of lights consistent with aircraft appearing to conjoin in a fireball.

In audio from the air traffic control tower around the time of the crash, a controller is heard asking the helicopter, "PAT25 do you have the CRJ in sight," in reference to the passenger aircraft.

"Tower did you see that?" another pilot is heard calling seconds after the apparent collision. The tower immediately began diverting other aircraft from Reagan.

The incident recalled the crash of an Air Florida flight that plummeted into the Potomac on January 13, 1982, that killed 78 people. That crash was attributed to bad weather.

