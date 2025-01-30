Israel will cut ties with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees following accusations it provided cover for Palestinian group Hamas, a move likely to hamper delivery of its vital services after 15 months of war in Gaza.

The agency, UNRWA, will be banned from operating in the country, and contact between it and Israeli officials will also be forbidden.

"Humanitarian aid doesn't equal UNRWA, and UNRWA doesn't equal humanitarian aid. UNRWA equals an organisation infested with Hamas terror activity," Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein wrote on social media platform X on Thursday ahead of the ban.

"This is why, beginning on January 30 and in accordance with Israeli law, Israel will have no contact with UNRWA."

Government spokesman David Mencer told journalists on Wednesday that "UNRWA is riddled with Hamas operatives", adding that "if a state funds UNRWA, that state is funding terrorists".

Ban to affect aid ops in West Bank

Later on Wednesday, Israel's Supreme Court rejected a petition by Palestinian human rights group Adalah contesting the UNRWA ban.

The court did note that the legislation "prohibits UNRWA activity only on the sovereign territory of the State of Israel", but "does not prohibit such activity in the areas of Judea-Samaria and the Gaza Strip", referring to the occupied West Bank by its biblical name.

The ban does apply, however, to Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, where UNRWA has a field headquarters for its operations in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement reacting to the judgement, Adalah said the law would come into effect "disregarding the catastrophic humanitarian consequences".

Israeli envoy to the United Nations Danny Danon told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that UNRWA must cease its operations and evacuate all premises it operates in annexed east Jerusalem on Thursday.

'Relentless assault'

In response, UN chief Antonio Guterres demanded that Israel rescind its order, saying "I regret this decision and request that the government of Israel retract it," he said, stressing that UNRWA was "irreplaceable".

The agency's chief, Philippe Lazzarini, said UNRWA's capacity to distribute aid "far exceeds that of any other entity", calling it a "relentless assault... harming the lives and future of Palestinians across the occupied Palestinian territory".

A series of investigations, including one led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna, found some "neutrality-related issues" at UNRWA, but stressed Israel had not provided evidence for its headline allegation.

Under US President Donald Trump, who returned to the White House earlier this month, Washington has thrown its weight behind Israel's move, accusing UNRWA of overstating the impact of the decision.