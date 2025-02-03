TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye’s first homegrown short-range ballistic missile completes new test
Turkish defence giant Roketsan's Tayfun has the longest range of any missile in the country's arsenal.
Türkiye’s first homegrown short-range ballistic missile completes new test
The missile system has a maximum range of 800 kilometres (500 miles). / Photo: AA
February 3, 2025

Türkiye’s first homegrown short-range ballistic missile system, Tayfun, developed by Turkish defence firm Roketsan, has successfully completed its third test firing.

Roketsan conducted the test on Monday at 0937 GMT (12:37 pm local time) from Rize-Artvin Airport in northeastern Türkiye.

Previous test firings took place at the same airport in October 2022 and May 2023. The missile entered mass production in May 2023 following its second test firing, according to a report by the Defence Turk website.

Turkish defence giant Roketsan's Tayfun has the longest range of any missile in the country's arsenal.

Designed for striking deep targets, the missile system can comfortably reach a range of 280 kilometres (170 miles) and has a maximum range of 800 kilometres (500 miles) with a preformed fragmented warhead.

Its hypersonic cruise speed is unaffected by air defence systems, while collateral damage is reduced through its high accuracy, according to Roketsan, which notes that the missile boasts anti-jamming capabilities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us