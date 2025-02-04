Tuesday, February 4, 2025

1851 GMT — United States President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy has said that a three to five-year timeline for reconstruction of Gaza, as set out in a temporary truce agreement, is not viable as the US administration reiterated its call for Arab nations to temporarily relocate displaced Palestinians in the war-torn territory."

"To me, it is unfair to explain to Palestinians that they might be back in five years," Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff told reporters. "That’s just preposterous."

1840 GMT — Over 565,000 people move from south to north Gaza in over a week: UN

The United Nations reported that "more than 565,000 people have crossed from the south to the north of Gaza since” Jan. 27.

Citing the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reported during a news conference that "more than 45,000 people have been observed moving from the north to the south" of Gaza.

He stated that the UN and its partners on the ground are "working to mitigate the impact of the widespread destruction of critical water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure that has taken place throughout Gaza."

Asked about US President Donald Trump's impending executive order to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council and block funding for the UN relief agency for Gaza (UNRWA), Dujarric said: "We will obviously see what is being signed right."

"But the US will take the decision that it takes. It doesn't alter our position on the importance of the Human Rights Council," he said.

1826 GMT — Middle East envoy Witkoff to meet Qatar PM in Florida

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff says he will be meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Florida on Thursday.

The meeting comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the US and will coincide with the scheduled resumption of indirect negotiations this week between Israel and Hamas on the crucial second stage of a Gaza ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange.

1708 GMT — US officials defend Trump's call for Gaza relocation amid backlash

US officials defended President Donald Trump's suggestion that more Palestinians in war-shattered Gaza relocate to neighbouring countries but insisted he was trying to look at the problem realistically and not imposing a solution.

Ahead of Trump's later White House talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the senior officials sought to soften what was widely seen as Trump's call for the mass expulsion of Palestinians from the enclave, which Arab states, along with Türkiye and many Muslim countries and Palestinian leaders, have vehemently rejected.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, stressed that the US wants to work with its Arab partners and Israel to come up with creative solutions to the challenge. The suggestion that Trump made last month echoed the wishes of Israel's far right and contradicted former president Joe Biden's commitment against mass resettlement of Palestinians.

1609 GMT — Türkiye, Egypt reject displacement of Palestinians from their land: Joint statement

Türkiye and Egypt rejected any attempts to displace or expel Palestinians from their homeland, urging Israel to allow the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) to continue humanitarian work.

In an official statement issued following a meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Ankara, it emphasised the importance of preserving the UNRWA's role and called on Israel to reverse its decisions undermining the agency's work.

It highlighted UNRWA’s role in supporting Palestinian refugees in the occupied territories. Both nations reiterated their strong support for the Palestinian people’s resilience, attachment to their land, and legitimate rights.

1530 GMT — Israeli attacks in West Bank violate international law: UN

The United Nations human rights office on Tuesday said the daily Israeli attacks on the occupied West Bank indicate "ongoing violations of the international law," urging Israel to meet its obligations.

"Our Office has repeatedly raised concerns about the large-scale operation underway in the West Bank, and the devastating impact this is having on Palestinian communities, both in terms of violence and displacement," spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told Anadolu in a statement.

"Daily reports of air strikes and associated fatalities with thousands forcibly displaced indicate ongoing violations of international law," Laurence said.

He noted that since the start of the operation, now ongoing in Jenin, Tubas, and Tulkarem, Israeli forces killed 39 Palestinians, including three children.

"We remind Israel of its international legal obligations and call on it to cease and investigate all serious violations of international law, including all killings, and ensure meaningful accountability," he concluded.

1527 GMT — Trump, Netanyahu set for pivotal talks on Middle East agenda

When Benjamin Netanyahu meets US President Donald Trump, the Israeli prime minister is expected to try to turn the page on sometimes tense relations with the Biden White House as the two leaders address the future of the Gaza ceasefire and ways to counter Iran.

But Netanyahu, the first foreign leader to be hosted by Trump since the president's Jan. 20 inauguration, could also come under pressure from an American leader whose policy goals for the Middle East may not always coincide with Netanyahu's interests.

Their meeting coincided with the scheduled resumption of indirect negotiations this week between Israel and Hamas on the crucial second stage of the ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange.

The region is at a critical juncture, with the Gaza truce fragile, a parallel Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire agreement in Lebanon nearing possible expiration in the coming weeks and concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions persisting despite its weakened state.

1513 GMT — ICJ allows OIC to join case on Israel's obligations in Occupied Palestinian Territory

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) granted the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) permission to participate in the advisory proceedings concerning Israel’s obligations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"The International Court of Justice has authorized the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), at its request, to participate in the advisory proceedings on the Obligations of Israel in relation to the Presence and Activities of the United Nations, Other International Organizations and Third States in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory," the court said in a statement.

The decision follows the OIC’s request to contribute to the case, which was initiated by the UN General Assembly.

Acting ICJ President Judge Julia Sebutinde stated that the OIC is likely to provide relevant information on the legal question before the court, under Article 66 of the ICJ Statute, according to the statement.

1457 GMT — UN agency for Palestinian refugees warns its 'very bad' financial health expected to worsen

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said its financial health is "very bad" and warned that it is expected to worsen amid the anticipated decision of US President Donald Trump to extend the halting of funding.

"When the executive order and if the executive order is issued, we will be able to comment on that. Having said that the financial health of UNRWA is very, very bad. It got worse over the past few months, and is expected to continue to worsen," UNRWA Communications Director Juliette Touma said in a UN briefing in Geneva.

Touma noted that the agency is "not able to plan ahead too much." "In January, we were able to pay the salaries," she said, but added: "It's very, very difficult for us to have an understanding over the financial situation of the agency. And this is nothing new."

1444 GMT — Hamas confirms start of negotiations on 2nd phase of Gaza ceasefire deal

Palestinian resistance group Hamas confirmed that negotiations for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement have started.

"The second-phase negotiations and contacts have started, and we are focused on shelter, relief, and rebuilding for our people in Gaza," group spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanoua said in a statement.

1348 GMT — Israel says gunman kills two soldiers at West Bank checkpoint

A gunman attacked an Israeli military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, fatally wounding two soldiers before troops shot him dead, the military said.

The shooting took place in the morning at a military post in Tayasir in the northern part of the West Bank, the military said in a statement.

Two other soldiers were "severely injured" in the attack, while six were slightly wounded.

1344 GMT — Gaza death toll reaches 47,540 as medics recover more bodies

Palestinian medics recovered 20 more bodies from the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 47,540, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that six wounded people were also admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the wounded to 111,618 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the ministry said. According to the ministry, medical teams removed the bodies of 526 people from the rubble since a ceasefire agreement took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19.

1340 GMT — 380 Palestinians arrested by Israel in occupied West Bank since Gaza ceasefire: rights group

The Israeli army has detained 380 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza ceasefire agreement on Jan. 19, a prisoners' affairs group said on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said that the highest number of arrests were reported in the northern city of Jenin and its refugee camp where 110 people were taken into custody.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since October 2023 to over 14,300, including those who were released after being arrested, according to Palestinian figures.

The figure does not include those arrested from Gaza whose numbers are estimated to be in the thousands.

1154 GMT — Turkish FM warns against Netanyahu restarting Gaza attacks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged the international community to take a unified stance and prevent Netanyahu from restarting genocide for political gains.

He also stated that there are questions worldwide about how the Netanyahu government will behave after the release of Israeli prisoners.

1150 GMT — Palestinian government forms committee to run post-war Gaza

The Palestinian government formed a "working committee" to oversee Gaza following Israel’s genocidal war.

"The Palestinian government, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, has decided to form a working committee to manage the affairs of Gaza," Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa told a Cabinet meeting.

"The government…is working to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid, open roads, remove rubble, and provide suitable gatherings to shelter those whose homes were destroyed, in preparation for comprehensive reconstruction," he added.

1132 GMT — Israel to send delegation for ceasefire talks in Doha

Israel said it was sending a team to negotiate the next phase in its fragile ceasefire with Hamas, signalling possible progress ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with United States President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu will be the first foreign leader to meet Trump in the White House since his return to power last month, and will likely face some pressure to honour the ceasefire the US leader has claimed credit for.

Hours before their meeting, Netanyahu's office said Israel would send a delegation to the Qatari capital Doha later this week for negotiations.

Hamas has said it is ready to negotiate the second stage of the ceasefire, mediated by Qatar, the United States and Egypt, and which should focus on a more permanent end to the war.

1123 GMT — Arabs ready to work with US to achieve peace based on two-state solution: Jordan

Jordan's foreign minister said an Arab ministerial meeting last week sent a message that Arabs are ready to work with the US to achieve peace in the Middle East based on the two-state solution.

"There are positive developments in the region that we need to build on,” Ayman Safadi told a joint press conference in Amman with his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis.

He called the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza a priority to ensure that the ceasefire is maintained.

0918 GMT — EU urged to ban all business with Israel's illegal settlements

More than 150 human rights organisations, trade unions and civil society groups have called on the European Commission to ban trade with Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs).

In a letter sent to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the groups said that banning trade with illegal settlers is "essential" for the EU and its member states to comply with their obligations under international law.

Reminding last year's International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory opinion on Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory, they stressed all states have "the obligation ... to abstain from entering into economic or trade dealings with Israel concerning the [OPT] or parts thereof which may entrench its unlawful presence in the territory."

"The EU’s current policy of distinguishing between goods produced in Israel and those produced in settlements falls short of these obligations," read the letter.

0628 GMT — Israeli army arrests 15 Palestinians in West Bank amid raids

The Israeli army has arrested 15 Palestinians, including a child, during raids into areas across the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said the Israeli army's arrests were concentrated in East Jerusalem, Ramallah, Tubas, and Tulkarem.

It added that the Israeli army raided Silwad town, east of Ramallah city, in the central West Bank, broke into several commercial stores, and arrested a 15-year-old boy.

Social media activists published footage showing the Israeli army dragging a blindfolded boy.

The Palestinian broadcaster noted that the Israeli army arrested 11 civilians from the Shuafat refugee camp, in northeastern East Jerusalem, and also broke into several commercial stores.

0617 GMT — 8 Israeli soldiers injured in armed attack in northern occupied West Bank

Eight Israeli soldiers were wounded in an armed attack on an Israeli army checkpoint in the northern occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth daily said the attack took place at an Israeli army checkpoint near the Palestinian village of Tayasir in the Tubas Governorate.

Israel's ambulance service Magen David Adom said that two of the injured soldiers are listed in critical condition, while the five others are moderately and lightly injured.

0017 GMT — Trump to stop US engagement with UN Human Rights Council, UNRWA

US President Donald Trump is expected to stop US engagement with the United Nations Human Rights Council and continue a halt to funding for the UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, a White House official said.

The move coincides with a visit to Washington by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has long been critical of UNRWA, accusing the agency of anti-Israel incitement and its staff of being "involved in terrorist activities against Israel."

0015 GMT — Freed Palestinians recount torture, horror they faced in Israeli prisons

Palestinians from Gaza held in Israeli prisons faced severe mistreatment, including torture and humiliation, two rights groups said.

The findings were based on accounts from prisoners visited by lawyers, according to a joint statement by the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society.

Palestinians held at the notorious Sde Teiman detention camp in the Negev desert in southern Israel, along with those in Negev Prison in southern Israel, the Naftali Camp in northern Israel and the Anatot Camp in occupied Jerusalem, described enduring various forms of torture and abuse during detention and interrogation.

Lawyers said the conditions under which 11 Palestinians were brought to meetings reflected the "level of humiliation they endure, particularly the continuous shackling of their limbs."

A Palestinian held at Sde Teiman identified as "R" described being subjected to the "disco method" where loud music blared continuously for two days.

Another one, "M.M.," recounted being severely beaten with rifles during his arrest, resulting in broken ribs. Three months later, he said he still suffers from chest pain.

2257 GMT — Arab nations oppose removing Palestinians from Gaza in letter to US

Five Arab foreign ministers and a senior Palestinian official sent a joint letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio opposing plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza, as suggested by President Donald Trump in late January.

The letter was sent and signed by the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, as well as Palestinian presidential adviser Hussein al-Sheikh.

It was reported first by Axios, which said the top diplomats met in Cairo over the weekend. "Reconstruction in Gaza should be through direct engagement with and participation of the people of Gaza. Palestinians will live in their land and help rebuild it," the letter said.

"And they should not be stripped of their agency during reconstruction as they must take ownership of the process with the support of the international community."

2058 GMT — Qatar launches air bridge from Jordan to deliver medical aid to Gaza

Qatar has launched an air bridge from Jordan to deliver urgent medical supplies to Gaza, where hospitals face severe shortages due to more than 15 months of Israeli genocide.

According to a Qatari Foreign Ministry statement, the operation began from King Abdullah II Airbase in Jordan, with helicopters carrying aid to the town of Al Qarara in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

The air bridge follows an earlier land route established by Qatar to transport humanitarian assistance.

The initiative involved Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Qatar's Ambassador to Jordan Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani, and officials from Qatar Charity, the Qatar Fund for Development, and the Qatar Red Crescent.

Al Misnad said that since the beginning of the truce, Qatar has sent 65 relief trucks through the Jordanian border.

"Complementing this land bridge, two helicopter flights carrying vital medical aid will arrive in North Khan Younis," she added.

2100 GMT — Israel obstructs relief efforts in Tulkarem

Israel forces carried out an aggressive raid in Tulkarem, occupied West Bank, wounding a young Palestinian and obstructing relief efforts, the Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

The agency said Israeli forces raided a home in the town of Dhinnaba east of Tulkarem, where they interrogated family members and fired gunshots in the vicinity of the house.

The forces also stormed the emergency department of the Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital and detained two Palestinians.

2043 GMT —US seeks congressional approval for $1B arms sales to Israel

The Trump administration has requested congressional approval for the transfer of roughly $1 billion in bombs and other military equipment to Israel, even as Washington seeks to uphold a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, according to a report.

The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials familiar with the sale, reported that the proposed arms transfers include 4,700 1,000-pound bombs valued at over $700 million, along with Caterpillar-built armoured bulldozers worth more than $300 million.

The report added that the request would be paid from the annual US military aid allocated to Israel, which totals $3.3 billion in foreign military financing.

