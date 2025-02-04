Türkiye and Egypt have strongly opposed any attempts to displace Palestinians from their homeland, calling on Israel to allow the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to continue its humanitarian operations.

US President Donald Trump has proposed that Egypt and Jordan would take in displaced people of Gaza, despite the international community dismissing his controversial plan to uproot Palestinians from the territory.

Many countries in the Muslim and Arab world as well as European nations have firmly rejected the idea.

In a joint statement following talks between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Ankara on Tuesday, both nations stressed the critical role of UNRWA in supporting Palestinian refugees and urged Israel to reverse decisions that undermine the agency’s work.

Unwavering support for Palestine

The statement reaffirmed Türkiye and Egypt’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people's resilience and legitimate rights, warning that forced displacement would not only worsen the humanitarian crisis but also threaten regional stability and escalate conflict.

The ministers emphasised the need for a just and lasting peace based on international law, UN resolutions, and the two-state solution.

They called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as the only viable path to long-term stability in the Middle East.