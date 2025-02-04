TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye and Egypt reject Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza
The top diplomats of Türkiye and Egypt call on Israel to allow the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to continue its humanitarian operations.
Türkiye and Egypt reject Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty have stressed the critical role of UNRWA in supporting Palestinian refugees and urged Israel to reverse decisions that undermine the agency’s work. / Photo: AA
February 4, 2025

Türkiye and Egypt have strongly opposed any attempts to displace Palestinians from their homeland, calling on Israel to allow the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to continue its humanitarian operations.

US President Donald Trump has proposed that Egypt and Jordan would take in displaced people of Gaza, despite the international community dismissing his controversial plan to uproot Palestinians from the territory.

Many countries in the Muslim and Arab world as well as European nations have firmly rejected the idea.

In a joint statement following talks between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Ankara on Tuesday, both nations stressed the critical role of UNRWA in supporting Palestinian refugees and urged Israel to reverse decisions that undermine the agency’s work.

RelatedTrump says Egypt, Jordan will comply with his plan to take in Palestinians

Unwavering support for Palestine

The statement reaffirmed Türkiye and Egypt’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people's resilience and legitimate rights, warning that forced displacement would not only worsen the humanitarian crisis but also threaten regional stability and escalate conflict.

The ministers emphasised the need for a just and lasting peace based on international law, UN resolutions, and the two-state solution.

They called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as the only viable path to long-term stability in the Middle East.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us