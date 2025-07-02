The death toll from ongoing monsoon rains and flash floods has climbed to at least 73 across Pakistan and India, as authorities warn of continued rainfall and heightened flood risks in the coming days.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that 63 people have died and over 100 others have been injured in rain-related incidents since June 26, with six more deaths recorded in the past 24 hours alone.

Among the fatalities in Pakistan, 21 were reported in Punjab province, including 11 children, while 22 people, including 10 children and five women, died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Another 15 perished in Sindh and five in Balochistan. Flash floods triggered by pre-monsoon rains also swept away dozens of tourists in Swat Valley, killing at least seven and leaving several others missing.

Search and rescue operation underway

A massive search and rescue operation is ongoing, with videos circulating online showing stranded individuals trapped by rising waters.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the incident and urged authorities to boost safety measures near rivers and streams.

Meanwhile, India’s northern Himachal Pradesh state has also been severely affected, with 10 confirmed deaths and 34 people reported missing following a series of 16 cloudbursts and three flash floods.

According to the Emergency Operations Centre, more than 350 people were rescued in the last 32 hours as authorities worked around the clock in disaster-hit areas.

‘Rains are likely to continue’

The monsoon season, which typically runs from June to September, brings critical rainfall to the region but often results in deadly flash floods and infrastructure damage.

While this year’s monsoon is expected to bring less rainfall than the catastrophic 2022 season—when a third of Pakistan was submerged and nearly 1,740 people died—the ongoing deluge has already caused widespread disruption, particularly in low-lying and high-risk zones.

Weather officials say rains are likely to continue in the coming days.