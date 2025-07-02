AFRICA
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
July 2, 2025

A military helicopter from African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia, crashed at the airport in the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, and was engulfed in flames, the state-run SONNA news reported.

The helicopter from the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) was carrying eight personnel when it crashed during landing, SONNA on its X account said, adding that the fire had been contained.

It was not clear immediately after whether there were casualties. An AUSSOM spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

"We heard the blast and saw smoke with flames over the helicopter," Farah Abdulle, who works at the airport, told Reuters. "The smoke entirely covered the helicopter."

AUSSOM has more than 11,000 personnel in Somalia to help the country's military counter the al Shabab terror group.

The Al Qaeda affiliate has been waging a terror campaign for nearly two decades to topple Somalia's internationally recognised government and establish its own rule.

