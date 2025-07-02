TÜRKİYE
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
AJet, starting flights from Istanbul to Damascus, set to soon also launch the Ankara-Damascus service.
AJet completed its first flight from Sabiha Gokcen Airport to Damascus / AA
July 2, 2025

The first flight from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport to the Syrian capital Damascus in the post-Assad era was completed.

According to a statement from AJet, daily round-trip flights to Damascus, one of the Middle East's key hubs, have started from Sabiha Gokcen Airport.

AJet thus became the first airline to operate flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen to Damascus in 13 years.

After the two-hour flight, the passengers were welcomed with a ceremony at Damascus International Airport.

RelatedTRT Global - 200,000 Syrian refugees return home from Türkiye since December — Turkish President

In his speech at the welcoming ceremony in Damascus, Kerem Sarp, Ajet’s CEO, said the airline is proud to be the first to offer flights from Türkiye to Damascus in 13 years, following Turkish Airlines.

Sarp added: "Today, we made our first flight from Istanbul to Damascus. On Friday, July 4, we will make our first direct flight from the Turkish capital, Ankara, to Damascus."

This will make Ajet the first airline to operate direct flights from Ankara to Damascus in many years, he added.

"From now on, AJet will operate daily flights from Istanbul and three flights per week from Ankara to Damascus International Airport," he noted.

He stressed that with the new era in Syria, developments toward peace and stability in the region once again highlight the importance of the new route, adding that direct flights to Damascus, one of the ancient cities of the Middle East, will help revive human and commercial ties and also promote brotherhood during Syria’s recovery process.

AJet operates flights to a total of 59 destinations in 34 countries, said Sarp, adding that with the addition of service to Damascus, they are determined to continue their growth targets in Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, and North Africa.

SOURCE:AA
