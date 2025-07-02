Starlink has launched its internet service in Sri Lanka, the company chief Elon Musk confirmed on Wednesday.

“Starlink now available in Sri Lanka!” Musk said on X.

Last month, the company launched its services in Bangladesh.

In March this year, Pakistan also granted a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Starlink to operate in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, two Indian telecom giants, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, also signed pacts with SpaceX to bring Starlink internet services to the country.

Related Starlink Pakistan access hinges on Musk's apology for grooming gang remark

Starlink, a division of US billionaire Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, has rapidly expanded its global presence, now operating in more than 125 countries and territories.

The company provides internet connectivity in remote or underserved areas using a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites.