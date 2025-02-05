WORLD
Over 2,500 earthquakes recorded in Aegean Sea since June 2024
Around 9,000 people, including visitors and residents, flee Greek island of Santorini over fears of a major earthquake.
Airlines have scheduled additional flights for those wishing to leave Santorini, where schools have been closed until Friday./ Photo: AA
February 5, 2025

More than 2,500 earthquakes have been recorded in the Aegean Sea along the Santorini-Yamurgi fault line since June 2024.

In a statement from the Seismology Laboratory of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA), it was reported that over 200 tremors had been recorded in the Santorini-Yamurgi region in the past 48 hours alone, bringing the total seismic activity since 2024 to more than 2,500.

The statement noted similarities between the recent tremors and the seismic activity observed in 2011-2012. It also highlighted that microearthquakes growing in magnitude to 4.0 or higher could indicate active volcanic activity in the region.

Meanwhile, according to reports in the Greek media, around 9,000 people, including visitors and local residents, have left Santorini over fears of a major earthquake following intense tremors on the island.

Airlines have also scheduled additional flights for those wishing to leave the island, where schools have been closed until Friday.

An international research team of experts is expected to arrive in the region today to conduct underwater investigations using specialised sensor-equipped devices.

No immediate threat to Türkiye

More than 100 earthquakes have been recorded in the Aegean Sea over the past 48 hours, with magnitudes ranging from 1.3 to 4.8, Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Sunday.

More than 400 minor earthquakes have been recorded in the region since January 28, AFAD said on X.

According to data from the agency, multiple tremors were registered across the region between February 1 at midnight and February 3 at midnight, marking a period of heightened seismic activity.

AFAD said that the recent seismic activity in the Aegean Sea poses no immediate threat to the country’s coastline.

“The closest earthquake to our shores occurred 140 kilometres away,” AFAD said.

The agency also drew parallels to past activity in the region, noting that similar seismic swarms were recorded between 2011 and 2012. “At that time, intense seismic activity lasted for 14 months, yet it did not lead to any volcanic movement,” the statement added.

